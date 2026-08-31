Projecting Buffalo Bills' Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day

It was a busy day throughout the NFL on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills and the other 31 teams cut their rosters down to 53 players.

However, that's just one part of the process of nailing down an NFL roster, as teams also have to put together a practice squad, which is a process that will begin on Monday in earnest after the waiver wire process plays out in the afternoon.

Vested veterans (four or more accrued seasons) are available to be signed to practice squads right away, but players who aren't vested veterans must first go through the waiver process.

With the Bills set to begin their quest to fill out their practice squad on Monday, here's a look at our prediction for how things will shake out. A number of those candidates were cut by Buffalo on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills' practice squad prediction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) runs with the ball looking to throw against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our prediction includes just one projected outside signing. There will probably be more, but we know a team's practice squad usually mostly consists of players they just cut.

It's important to note that the Bills are able to keep 17 players on the practice squad because they have an international player in Travis Clayton, who doesn't count against the limit. Teams that don't have an international player can only keep 16.

QB Shane Buechele

RB Ian Wheeler

WR Trent Sherfield

WR Ja'Mori Maclin

TE Shane Zylstra

OG Nick Broeker

OT Chase Lundt

DL Travis Clayton

DL Zion Logue

OLB Andre Jones Jr.

OLB (outside signing)

LB Jimmy Ciarlo

LB Keonta Jenkins

CB Kani Walker

CB Toriano Pride Jr.

CB Te'Cory Couch

S Geno Stone

The Bills went on to keep two quarterbacks, as expected, so we would not be surprised to see Buffalo keep a third on the practice squad in the event of an emergency. Buechele has been in and out of Buffalo the past few years and is already well-versed in Joe Brady's offense.

Wheeler had a standout offseason and there was a belief he could make the roster if the Bills kept four, something the team didn't do. Wheeler is a lock for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Buffalo is carrying five wideouts, and three of them are question marks in Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Skyler Bell. It makes sense to carry two on the practice squad, and both Maclin and Sherfield are deserving after standout offseasons.

Having a tight end with some experience on the practice squad is a good idea with Dalton Kincaid's injury issues over the years. A former Detroit Lion who has 35 games under his belt in the NFL, Zylstra sticks on for a bit longer in Buffalo.

Our offensive line picks offer some much-needed versatility, as Broeker and Lundt give Buffalo insurance at the guard and at tackle spots, respectively.

Because he's an international player and doesn't count toward the limit, Clayton finds his way onto the practice and is joined by Logue, who has been a regular in the group since 2024.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Travis Clayton (67) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was viewed as someone who could create a 53-man roster upset at edge rusher after an impressive showing this offseason. Instead, he ends up on the practice squad. It's not impossible for Cade Denhoff to take the other outside linebacker spot, but we think Buffalo opts for someone else after his quiet summer.

Jenkins was another under-the-radar player who threatened for a roster spot out of training camp, so the Bills will want to keep him in town. Ciarlo gives Buffalo an experienced option in the group.

Walker was one of the more surprising cuts because many viewed him as a keeper during his first NFL offseason. We'll see if he ends up making it through waivers, but if so, Buffalo needs to keep him. The Bills should also try to keep developing Pride, a seventh-rounder from the 2026 draft.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) carries the ball defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Couch showed improvement and offers inside/outside versatility. That's enough to convince the Bills to carry a third cornerback on the practice squad.

We would like to see Stone on the practice squad to give the Bills some experience at safety, but it remains to be seen if he'll be amenable to that.

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