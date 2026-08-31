Three Biggest Snubs From Buffalo Bills' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster was released on Sunday, and with every roster comes a share of surprises. Hundreds of players across the league were fighting for their place on these rosters over the last month, and the Bills' first roster is no different.

While these players can make the practice squad and still have a shot at stepping onto an NFL field in the regular season later in the year, three players headline the biggest misses the Bills may regret down the stretch.

DB Kani Walker

The biggest shocker of roster cutdown day for the Bills, Walker made his case for the main roster with several highlight-reel plays in the preseason, including blowing up a receiver screen for an interception in the Bills' first preseason game of 2025 against the Panthers.

In a secondary that underwent a big overhaul in the offseason, Walker would have made sense for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to experiment with, even if it would only be a few games.

With former first-round pick Maxwell Hairston's performance falling behind his counterparts like Davison Igbinosun, this season's second-rounder, Walker may be needed if the cornerback position opposite Christian Benford continues to be a black hole.

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as the takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Ian Wheeler

The Bills' running back room features James Cook, last season's NFL rushing champion and change-of-pace backs Ty Johnson (an IR candidate) and Ray Davis. However, there may have been a missed opportunity to add some youth to the position.

The 24-year-old Wheeler toted the ball for much of the preseason, gaining 79 yards on 23 carries. The Howard product carries some of the same traits as Davis, most notably his ability to hit the hole hard.

Even with Davis being an All-Pro kick returner in 2025, there could be an opportunity to ship him off to another team for a draft pick, which would save some cash and may open the door for Wheeler to earn some snaps behind James Cook.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ian Wheeler (27) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Keonta Jenkins

Jenkins signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2025 and worked his way into a solid preseason, highlighted by a first-quarter sack against the Steelers on Thursday.

Depew native Joe Andreessen was Jenkins' main competition for a spot behind incumbents Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams and fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and two main aspects put Jenkins behind the 8-ball.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) carries the ball defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andreessen's special teams expertise likely gave him the upper hand over Jenkins. Furthermore, Andreessen is a Mike, or middle, linebacker, whereas Jenkins is a Will, or weakside, one. In Leonhard's 3-4 scheme, there are only two off-ball linebackers compared to a 4-3, making Mikes more important.

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