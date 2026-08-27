Four Rumored Buffalo Bills' Cut Candidates Who Are Likely Locked into Roster Spots

The Buffalo Bills must trim their roster down to 53 players by the August 30 deadline, meaning the end is near for more than 40 percent of training camp participants.

There will be a total of 38 players who Bills' brass must either cut, send to Injured Reserve or place on a special exemption list prior to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

While far from "roster lock" status, there are four particular returnees whose chances of earning a spot are much greater than they may have been perceived to be.

These four Bills' backups appear safe come cutdown day, especially after listening to what head coach Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had to say about them.

S Damar Hamlin

Hamlin seemed like somewhat of an afterthought when he re-signed with the Bills, who had already added safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone through free agency.

Then, after Buffalo used a fifth-round draft pick on safety Jalon Kilgore, Hamlin's roster chances appeared even slimmer. As it turns out, however, his experience has paid dividends this summer, and he's trending toward earning one of four safety spots.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) returns an interception as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) tries to make the tackle during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a better athlete than he gets credit for. He's a guy that, he's very bright," said Leonhard. "He understands the game. He knows where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there. He does a lot of little subtle things as a safety that are not ever on a stat sheet."

ILB Joe Andreessen

There was a level of uncertainty for the Bills' returning linebackers this offseason as the defense transitioned to a 3-4 base front.

With former third-round picks Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams seemingly roster locks along with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Andreessen was in a fight against Keonta Jenkins for the fourth ILB spot.

Only days away from the cutdown deadline, it appears as if Andreessen is safe. There's still a chance the Bills could keep Jenkins, but, they may opt to carry five inside linebackers in that scenario.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew (14) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a really good football player. It's fun. You maybe have a certain perception when you're not here or just getting in. You know he's a dynamic special teamer, and that's kind of Role No. 1 for him," said Leonhard. "But just to see the instincts he has at linebacker, it's really cool to see. Having a guy that you know is going to be a big piece of that special teams puzzle also be able to function at either linebacker spots, it's huge."

OLB Javon Solomon

Solomon, a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, never seemed to fit in Sean McDermott's scheme, so the change to Leonhard's 3-4 defense was likely a popular one for the Troy product.

Heading into training camp under a new regime, the undersized edge rusher was pushed down to fifth on the depth chart behind Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, Michael Hoecht and second-round rookie TJ Parker. He has since, however, made a strong case as to why Buffalo needs to keep him.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Being able to drop in coverage, being able to rush from the edge, being able to stand up, I think he has such a unique skill set," said Brady. "He can be an outside linebacker that can rush the quarterback, can drop in coverage, and, then, he's a very good special team players."

RB Ty Johnson

The growing Ian Wheeler obsession amongst the fan base has raised questions about Johnson's roster security.

Furthermore, being out since the August 8 open practice due to a presumed hamstring problem has allowed some to forget just how valuable Johnson's been to the Bills' offense under Brady. No matter how impressive Wheeler's running may be this summer, it's unlikely he could provide anywhere near the level of pass protection that Johnson has shown.

Buffalo Bills running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis drink in the experience at the first public practice inside the new $2.2B Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We have plenty of time before this first game, and I'm learning all these guys. Ty went from not walking to now he's running. I feel like he's in a good headspace and a good mindset. We'll just kinda of see what that's gonna look like as we're going into game week," said Brady.

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