NFL analyst gives Bills ‘kudos’ for Josh Allen’s role in head coach selection

Buffalo Bills’ owner Terry Pegula may not have consulted Josh Allen about firing Sean McDermott. But he will not be taking that same approach when it comes to finding McDermott’s successor.

ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager was on NFL Live on Thursday to discuss the state of the Bills following the decision to let their head coach go and the ensuing weird press conference after it. Schrager noted that Allen was going to be an integral piece of the decision, giving the team “kudos” for giving an active player on the roster that type of sway.

But, of course, Allen is no ordinary player. He’s a perennial MVP candidate in the middle of his prime, making this a real crossroad in his career.

"Josh Allen is going to play a major role in not only consulting, but selecting the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills."@PSchrags provides insight into how the Bills are moving forward after parting ways with Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/bWmidl2MO7 — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2026

”That could lead to a Pandora’s Box,” said Schrager. “Or it could be ‘this is the face of our franchise, and the window is only yay big. We want him to have input.’”

Allen’s impact in the decision has to favor an offensive-minded coach. From his former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to his “best friend” Davis Webb, there’s a few offensive minds still in the running to land in Buffalo.

Former AFC East rival Mike McDaniel is now in that mix, too, despite signing to become the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

There are also viable defensive candidates too, including Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Colts’ DC Lou Anarumo.

Still lots to be decided as far as who the Bills hire and how their addition makes sense for Allen and co. But it is commendable for Pegula and the front office to allow their MVP QB1 have say in not only their leader for this next chapter, but the one overseeing the second act of his career.

Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen (17) | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

