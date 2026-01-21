Reports indicate Bills’ ‘power struggle’ between Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane

The fact that Brandon Beane made it out of the Sean McDermott firing with a promotion makes it seem like there was more dissension with the Buffalo Bills than met the eye.

And there’s more details coming out in the days since the jaw-dropping decision.

Longtime Bills’ writer and WGRZ contributor Vic Carucci talked about the decision to let McDermott go and the dynamic between the two former colleagues in a story he penned Tuesday. And from what Carucci’s heard, there’s a lot of smoke around the friction that grew between the two in the end.

"Logic points to a philosophical split between McDermott and Beane," said Carucci. "Leading to a power struggle from which Beane emerged as the winner."

That led to reports of the two having a falling out, particularly from a meeting between them and Buffalo owner Terry Pegula.

During a meeting held five weeks ago between McDermott, Beane, and Pegula, Sean McDermott pointed out what the roster lacked to win a Super Bowl



"I’m told that during a meeting held five weeks ago between McDermott, Beane and Pegula," said Carucci in this story. "The coach pointed out what the roster lacked to win a Super Bowl. I don’t know the specifics McDermott mentioned, but I’m told neither Beane nor Pegula was pleased with McDermott’s assessment."

So, of course, it makes sense in hindsight how McDermott got the axe while Beane was promoted. They had a power struggle and Beane came out on top.

Now, to say Beane was the right man to stay is a different topic. There has been a lot of heat around Beane and his lack of talent acquired. Notably, he has only drafted three Pro Bowl players since 2018.

But again, the reasoning for him being kept over McDermott is unknown. It is, however, at least reasonable to assume these reports of this "power struggle" is why one guy is still in town, and the other is out.

