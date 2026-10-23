Dalton Kincaid Teams Up With Pat McAfee During Bills' Bye Week

The Buffalo Bills might be on their bye week, but that doesn’t mean Bills Mafia has to suffer through an entire weekend without seeing at least one of their favorite Bills’ players on their screens.

Coming off back-to-back wins over the last two weeks out West against the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, players and coaches of the Western New York franchise have been on a little hiatus from the daily grind of the National Football League since last Sunday’s 33-30 victory over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Bills’ fans get chance to see Dalton Kincaid bright and early Saturday

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The play was called back due to a penalty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, however, won’t be resting much longer as he’ll be shifting gears on Saturday morning from NFL player to “celebrity guest picker” for ESPN’s College Gameday, which begins at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live from The University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City prior to Saturday night’s collegiate matchup between the hometown team and the University of Houston at 10:15 p.m. ET.

The announcement was made when the Bills' tight end made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week. Kincaid will join McAfee, a former NFL punter, on the picks panel.

The Utes are currently ranked 10th in the nation, while the Cougars sit in the 14th spot.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Kincaid, who attended the school in Utah from 2020 to 2022, totaling 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns in 31 games played for the Utes after previously attending the University of San Diego in 2018 and 2019.

Undoubtedly, returning to a place where he once dominated as a First-Team All-Pac-12 player after posting 70 catches for 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 will be special for Kincaid.

Kincaid having busy few days since Bills’ win over Raiders in Week 6

Oct. 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) breaks a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders' linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, it’s just the icing on the cake after he recently celebrated his 27th birthday with a victory at Allegiant Stadium—less than 20 miles from his hometown of Summerlin, Nevada—on October 18 where he had 7 receptions for 38 yards, which is the most receptions he’s had since Week 2 of the 2026 campaign.

For that reason, it’s probably been an exciting whirlwind of a week for the Bills’ playmaker, who has 23 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown reception so far this season, which currently places him sixth in the NFL for yardage at his position through six weeks.

His 13.7 yard-per-catch average also ranks third out of the top-25 tight ends for this season behind only New England’s Eli Raridon (14.0 YPC) and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (15.0 YPC).

Buffalo’s fourth-year TE keeping pace with best season ever, either professionally or collegiately

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been quite the ride for the Nevada native in what is arguably his most important season since entering the league as a 2023 first-round pick as he’s currently on pace for a stat line of 65 catches for 893 yards and three touchdowns, which would be the most yards of his young career, as well as the second most receptions and touchdowns.

Considering all of the injury battles and struggles with consistency that he’s battled through over the past two seasons, the turnaround that Kincaid’s had from September into the middle of October has been a great sight to see.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against Houston Texans' cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, he’ll get the chance to continue that journey of joy on Saturday, and Bills’ fans who are locked into the collegiate football landscape will surely recognize his face if they tune into the College Gameday program this weekend.

Can Kincaid get every game pick right in front of the nation?

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