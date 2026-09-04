Dalton Kincaid Identified as Key to Bills' Super Bowl Run in 2026

Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady has admitted he wants to open up the aerial attack this season. They leaned far too heavily on the short passing game in 2025 and that wound up being a major reason for their downfall in the playoffs.

In an effort to open things up, the Bills sent the 60th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wideout DJ Moore. His early rapport with Josh Allen has hopes soaring, but he's not the only player who can help the offense improve this season.

While identifying a potential X-factor for every team this season, ESPN's Ben Solak says the Bills can depend on Moore, but believes tight end Dalton Kincaid is just as important. He says Kincaid staying healthy will be the key to making a run, pointing out that he's among the NFL's best tight ends when it comes to targets and yards per route.

"Even across two injury-riddled seasons, Kincaid leads all tight ends in targets per route (27.8%) and is second only to George Kittle in yards per route (2.26). It's unlikely he retains those rates as his snap count increases. But given how much slot receiver he can play, and how deep the Bills are with Knox and Hawes, a full menu of snaps might include a WR-esque role similar to that of prime Travis Kelce," Solak wrote.

"If the Bills finally make a run this year, it'll be thanks to a league-leading offense that has become more dangerous on downfield throws. DJ Moore is a key contributor to that effect, but sometimes the louder call comes from inside the house. A healthy Kincaid season elevates this group even before Moore takes his first snap as a Bill."

Dalton Kincaid must stay healthy for Bills offense to excel

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid is coming off his most efficient season as a pro. He had 39 receptions for 571 yards with a career-high five touchdowns. He missed five games due to a lingering knee injury as well as hamstring issues.

When on the field, the entire offense looked more comfortable. His 14.6 yards per reception led the team and as Bills On SI writer Owen Klein pointed out, his 9.49 average depth of target was the fifth-deepest among tight ends with at least 50 routes run in 2025.

This offseason, Kincaid has been relatively healthy, which is a welcome change. The Bills are fortunate to have four capable tight ends, but none of them opens up the passing game the way Kincaid can. That's why it's so important that he stays healthy and on the field this season as they look to finally make a deep run.

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