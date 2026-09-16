Bills’ Dalton Kincaid Has Real Chance to Continue Historic Pace vs. Lions on TNF

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen finally got off the schneid at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday afternoon despite facing a vaunted Houston Texans’ defense that finished first in the NFL in yards allowed per game last season.

Behind a 334-yard passing performance from Allen, the offense managed to put up 36 points against the Texans’ talented unit, which is the most that Buffalo has scored in a road game since Week 8 of last season when the team tallied 40 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

And, thanks in large part to an incredible opening-game performance from fourth-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, which included raking in five catches for a career-high 130 receiving yards, the Bills were able to rack up an astonishing 7.87 yards per play—the most given up by the Texans in five years—en route to also handing Houston its worst loss (in terms of points surrendered) since falling 36-22 to the Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2023, according to the CBS broadcast.

Allen-Kincaid connection proved pivotal for Buffalo vs. Houston

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after making a catch against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s a mismatch waiting to happen,” Bills’ veteran wideout D.J. Moore, who had five receptions of his own for 100 yards and a touchdown against Houston, said to News 4 WIVB Buffalo following Sunday’s win in the Lone Star State.

“He’s a mismatch waiting to happen versus (anyone), whether it’s corners—well, not corners—(but) safeties or linebackers, it’s a matchup nightmare.”

So, with that said, regardless of Buffalo’s own struggles defensively in the game—at least until the ending moments, anyway—Allen and Kincaid’s connection was a sight for sore eyes amongst the coaching staff, as well as the fans.

Why?

Well, in addition to helping Buffalo get the win, it was the type of dominating outing that the Bills have been waiting to see from Kincaid ever since trading up two spots to select the Nevada native in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Utah.

Kincaid’s Week 1 eruption was long overdue

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch over Houston Texans' cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In college, Kincaid posted 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season for the Utes, but through 49 total NFL games—regular season and postseason combined—the 6-foot-3, 246-pound pass catcher has recorded just two other 100-yard performances in a single game prior to Sunday.

For point of reference, the victory over the Texans marked the first time since Week 2 of the 1992 season that Buffalo had both a receiver (Andre Reed, 144 yards) and a tight end (Pete Metzelaars, 113 yards) go over the century mark in the same matchup.

And, although highlighted since that time by some solid seasons from players like Metzelaars, as well as others such as Jay Riemersma (1997-2002), Scott Chandler (2010-2014), Charles Clay (2015-2018), and even Kincaid’s current teammate, Dawson Knox (2019-Present), the tight-end position hasn’t necessarily ever been considered a potent part of the offensive attack in Western New York.

However, after his recent terrorizing performance against the Texans, the 26-year-old former Utah standout has a chance to change that fact moving forward for first-year head coach Joe Brady’s unit.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Houston Texans while being covered by Texans' safety Calen Bullock (2) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshadowed by some bigger scoring plays from receivers D.J. Moore and Joshua Palmer, despite failing to reach the end zone, Kincaid’s 130 yards were the most put up by a Bills’ tight end in a single contest in nearly 60 years, which occurred when Paul Costa registered not one, but two outings of more than 135 yards in a span of a mere matter of weeks.

According to StatMuse, on November 19, 1967, Costa caught seven passes for 138 yards against the Denver Broncos before following it up with a franchise-record 163 yards against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Eve of that same year.

So, while it was definitely a knockout effort from Kincaid against Houston, he still has a little bit to go before he can reach the pinnacle for that record at his position for the Bills.

Home opener opportunity vs. Lions could be historic for Kincaid

But, keeping that in mind, might Thursday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions—the home opener at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York—provide the young pass-catching tight end a chance to do just that?

Perhaps.

When looking back at the meeting in Week 1 between the Lions and the New Orleans Saints, which is a game that Detroit narrowly escaped with a 31-30 victory, the Saints were able to dominate the NFC-North squad with tight ends Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant in the overtime thriller.

In spite of failing to come away victorious, the Saints’ second-year quarterback Tyler Shough did throw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in the game, and he found favorable matchups with both Johnson and Fant throughout the afternoon as the two combined for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints' tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown after getting behind Detroit Lions' linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson finished third on the team with three catches for 54 yards and one score, while Fant contributed four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Together, New Orleans’ duo averaged 12.4 yards per reception, which is a slight uptick from the 8 yard-per-catch average that Detroit surrendered through 17 games last season, perStatMuse.

Furthermore, although the Lions weren’t necessarily totally susceptible to giving up big outings to tight ends last season, as evidenced by their 54.8 yard-per-game average surrendered to the position in 2025, head coach Dan Campbell’s team was at least vulnerable in the early goings last fall.

Week 1 TE output vs. Detroit signals early-season trend

In Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, nine-year veteran tight end Mark Andrews, who had the worst statistical output of his career last year, managed to haul in a season-high 91 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, which was also the second highest amount of receptions that he had in a single season during the 2025-2026 campaign.

The Lions also allowed Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce (6 rec., 78 yards) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight end Cade Otton (7 rec., 65 yards) to surpass their season average in the middle of October, as well.

Needless to say, Allen and Brady need to utilize Kincaid this coming Thursday.

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight ends Dalton Kincaid (86) and Dawson Knox (88) stand for the national anthem prior to the start of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s an area where there’s at least somewhat of a chink in the armor, so to speak, especially after what fans just witnessed across the Great Lakes at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon.

Who knows?

It could wind up being a historic night in more ways than one if Kincaid can keep it going like he did against the Texans.

Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs down the sidelines for a gain of 10 yards during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It won’t be long before Bills Mafia finds out.

And, if he does, who knows? The former first-rounder just might happen to stumble upon a new contract extension at some point later on this season.