Tucker Kraft Re-Sets NFL TE Salary Scale: Is Bills' Dalton Kincaid at That Level?

Buffalo Bills’ fourth-year tight end Dalton Kincaid has many varying opinions out there about him.

Both within the broad scope of the national media and the fanbase known as Bills Mafia, the former Bills’ first-round pick has been a bit of a hot-button topic ever since he first entered the league out of The University of Utah in April 2023.

He hasn’t been a bust by any stretch of the imagination, but the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder also hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a player whom Buffalo traded up two spots to secure on Day 1 of the draft that spring evening just a few short seasons ago.

However, the one-time Utes’ playmaker has still been fairly productive, and he’s consistently teetering on the verge of becoming a potential superstar. So, although there’s been frustrations with health and unsteady output on the field, a new contract is undoubtedly on the horizon soon, and two other tight ends from the 2023 NFL Draft—Green Bay Packers’ tight end Tucker Kraft and Las Vegas Raiders’ Michael Mayer—might’ve just paved the way for the parameters of his next deal.

Packers’ TE Kraft, Raiders’ TE Mayer sign new deals ahead of Kincaid

Green Bay Packers' tight end Tucker Kraft (85) points to the crowd as he walks off the field after defeating the Washington Commanders on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kraft, who was taken 53 selections after Kincaid in the third round three years ago at pick No. 78 by the Packers, just inked a massive four-year extension on Saturday afternoon worth up to $92 million, while Mayer—a player also selected after Kincaid at pick No. 35 in the second round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Notre Dame—also came to an agreement with Las Vegas seemingly mere moments later on a three-year extension worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Kincaid is still waiting on his new deal despite being considered a key cog in Buffalo’s upcoming run toward a Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) tries to prevent New York Jets' linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) from tackling him during a past NFL game on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s currently playing on the fourth year of his rookie contract, which is worth $13.43 million in total according to Spotrac. And, although his fifth-year option was picked up, there’s been little noise on the extension front for the Summerlin, Nevada, native, who has made $11.01 million in career earnings thus far according to the same data site.

But, with that in mind, is Buffalo playing it smart with their former first-rounder? Is he really worth a lofty future investment moving forward?

That depends on whom you might ask.

Kincaid’s injury issues, unsteady production make new contract unsettling

Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid jokes coaches and teammates before Day 2 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nevada native has dealt with a plethora of injuries since entering the league, which includes struggles with a left LCL injury that he recently elected to forgo surgery on during the offseason, and he’s only managed to start 13 games over the last two seasons according to Pro Football Reference.

So, the injury concerns are legitimate. And, any fan or media member who might question his long-term outlook are certainly validated in their concerns.

Heck, already set to turn 27 years old on October 18 later this fall, Kincaid is older than both Mayer and Kraft.

Mayer just turned 25 years old in July, while Kraft is only going to be 26 years old on November 3.

And, furthermore, Kincaid’s production hasn’t been THAT much better than either players’ when stepping back and looking at their first three years of NFL production in comparison.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) drops a pass in the fourth quarter of a past AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Through three regular seasons, Buffalo’s tight end has tallied 156 receptions for 1,692 yards and nine touchdowns, while Kraft (113 rec.; 1,551 yds; 15 TDs) and Mayer (83 rec.; 788 yds; 3 TDs) have combined for 196 catches for 2,339 yards and 18 touchdowns for their respective teams over the same span of time.

The kicker, as mentioned before, is Kincaid’s health.

His questionable availability and limited use at times, which has been to presumably better preserve him for the playoffs, has allowed the Bills’ top tight end to only start 24 of his 41 career games.

It hasn’t been ideal: clearly.

And, when looking at Mayer (32 starts) and Kraft (33 starts), it makes it even worse considering both players have started over 30 games since 2023.

What might future contract look like in coming months or year for Bills’ TE Dalton Kincaid?

Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of lthe AFC wild-card playoff matchup between the Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, keeping all of that in mind, it makes a future contract a little difficult to decipher.

Yes, both of the recent extensions definitely clear things up slightly for Brandon Beane and the rest of Buffalo’s front office, but it’s not hard to see why they might be dragging their feet a little on consummating a new deal.

Might another contract come soon from Beane for Kincaid, though? He did just lock up Kincaid’s fellow 2023 draft class member, O’Cyrus Torrence, to a new extension earlier this summer, so it’s possible.

His contract landing somewhere between Mayer and Kraft would be logical.

Jan. 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional-round playoff game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, given Kincaid’s age, maybe a three-year future pact like Mayer just signed makes the most sense in this situation.

So, be on the lookout for a deal somewhere around a three-year, $59 million extension for Kincaid . . . maybe even more.

It’ll be interesting to see if it comes to fruition somewhere down the line in the near future, and what the reaction would be like from Bills Mafia.

Surely, they’d react calmly, right?

Well, a strong start to the 2026 season would be a good start to quieting the masses . . . and staying on the field.

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