DeWayne Carter Joins Landon Jackson in Bulking Up Considerably for Buffalo Bills OTAs

One of three Buffalo Bills defensive linemen to finish the 2025 campaign with season-ending injuries, DeWayne Carter, is looking bigger and better as he begins his comeback at OTAs.

Carter, like edge rushers Landon Jackson and Michael Hoecht, finished last year on the mend due to an Achilles injury. Now, entering 2026, Carter and Jackson are facing dire circumstances when it comes to their spots on the roster.

To remain with a chance at contributing roles, both are expected to undergo position changes this season. To necessitate that shift, they have each added considerable weight to guide their move inside.

Carter, whom the Bills selected in the third round of the 2024 draft, entered last season at just over 300 pounds. However, according to the 25-year-old, he has added about 30 pounds, and he is expected to factor into the team’s plans at nose guard in 2026.

“So, I’m anywhere between 325 to 330 [pounds],” said Carter to the assembled media after Tuesday’s OTA practice. “I’m expecting myself to play around 320, 325. And then, expectations overall, I mean, I don’t really have any. I just take it day by day and obviously know different goals and stuff I have in my head and with my coaches. But at the end of the day, I’m taking it day by day.”

It's now or never for Carter

Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter heads to the field on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher Universtiy. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter finished his rookie season with 11 games played, including three starts, during which he recorded 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He was graded poorly by Pro Football Focus, which gave him a 48.7 pass-rush grade and 40.1 run-defense grade, ranking 130th and 112th, respectively, among 132 players graded at his position.

Then, his entire second professional season was lost due to his injury, which set him back. Now, he will look to rebound at a position at which the Bills need a significant boost. It’s now or never for Carter in his quest to solidify his spot on the Bills’ roster, and he seems to understand that.

Elsewhere on the Bills’ defensive tackle depth chart

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Aside from Carter, Buffalo’s top option at the center of its interior defensive line is 2025 fourth-round pick Deone Walker. However, beyond that, there isn’t much to speak of considering the Bills bypassed the position both in free agency and the NFL Draft.

That leaves Carter in a good position to make a run at a key spot in Buffalo’s defensive line rotation for the upcoming season. Now, it’s just a matter of him seizing his opportunity, entering a critical year in his development.