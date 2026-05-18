4 Buffalo Bills Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

The Buffalo Bills are kicking off OTAs this week as the fight for the 53-man roster begins. Buffalo has a well-established roster full of veteran players, but that doesn't mean every position is set in stone.

As Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky pointed out, there will be dark horse players capable of making the team, including fullback Ben VanSumeren who hopes to replace Reggie Gilliam who left in free agency. That's not the only position up for grabs, however, as we look at four players whose jobs are on the line entering OTAs.

Mitch Wishnowsky, Punter

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo struggled with health at kicker and punter throughout the 2025 season. Tyler Bass missed the entire season and Matt Prater took over for most of the year. Prater did miss two games, however, with Michael Badgley filling in for him.

At punter, they went from Brad Robbins to Cameron Johnston, eventually signing Mitch Wishnowsky when those two were lost to injuries. Wishnowsky played well, averaging 45.3 yards per punt, while landing 18 of 38 kicks inside the 20.

This year, Wishnowsky will be given the chance to keep the job but as Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre said, he was put on notice when Buffalo selected Tommy Doman Jr. out of Florida in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Doman has a shot to be the long-term option, meaning Wishnowsky will have his work cut out for him during OTAs.

Alec Anderson, LG

Buffalo Bills OL Alec Anderson against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo lost starting left guard David Edwards in free agency, but as Ralph Ventre pointed out, he was likely replaced in one of the team's more underappreciated moves. Alec Anderson signed a modest contract and will be given the chance to prove he deserves the starting spot.

Anderson is the favorite to land the job, even starting in the Week 18 finale. That said, it won't be easy for him to hold off veteran Austin Corbett, who has plenty of experience as well as a Super Bowl ring.

Landon Jackson, EDGE

Landon Jackson sprints off the line as he works out during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025 NFL draft process, the Bills were continually connected to Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. He wound up being selected by Buffalo in the third round, but wasn't much of a factor as a rookie.

He appeared in just three games before suffering a torn MCL and PCL, ending his season prematurely. Jackson still has potential, but is facing a lot of competition on the edge. Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, T.J. Parker, Mike Danna, and Michael Hoecht will make it tough for Jackson to carve out a role.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

No player will have a bigger target on his back during OTAs and training camp than Keon Coleman. The third-year wide receiver was supposed to be their WR1 when selected early in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, but has yet to live up to expectations.

Coleman is now behind D.J. Moore and Khalil Shakir, and will have to fight for his spot behind them. Fourth-round pick Skyler Bell could carve out a role as a rookie and Joshua Palmer is still a threat for his spot as well. Even with the coaching staff and front office expressing faith in Coleman, he might be on borrowed time.