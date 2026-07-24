Bills' Veteran Dion Dawkins Falls 15 Spots in Latest NFL Top 100 Nod

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best left tackles in football. His peers continue to agree on that and respect the player he is.

Dion Dawkins was named the No. 57 overall player on the NFL's Top 100 Players list for 2026. Not only does it mark the third selection of the Pro Bowler's career, but Dawkins has now made the list in three consecutive seasons.

While players may not give merit to some of the traditional football lists and polls, the Top 100 Players list is unique because it is voted on by fellow NFL players.

"The 32-year-old left tackle boasts a big body and an ever bigger personality, making him a favorite of analysts and podcast hosts alike," said Jeremy Bergman, digital content editor for NFL Media.

In our On SI Top 25 Rankings, Dawkins was tabbed the Bills' third-most important player heading into this season.

No. 57 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@BuffaloBills OT Dion Dawkins! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/EzhG98Qn1k — NFL (@NFL) July 21, 2026

Evaluating the ranking

The "Shnowman" earned this ranking by yielding just 33 pressures across 957 snaps throughout 15 games in 2025. He boasted a PFF grade of 74.1, helped by a pass-blocking grade of 81.8. That pass-blocking grade ranked seventh in the NFL among all offensive tackles.

Dawkins was able to post a PFF grade above 70 for the seventh-straight season, and eighth time in his nine-year career.

But the 2025 season was not Dawkins' best. That directly contributed to him falling in the Top-100 ranking.

Buffalo Bills' offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparing 2025 vs. 2024

Although Dawkins' PFF grade improved — the Temple product posted a 72.9 grade in 2024 — he saw his ranking drop 15 spots this season. One reason for that may be the fact that he allowed six sacks on the year, as opposed to three the season prior.

It was the first time Dawkins allowed six sacks in a season since 2020, and it ties for the second-most he's allowed in a season in his career.

Dawkins also gave up more pressures in 2025, after yielding just 22 during Josh Allen's 2024 MVP campaign.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some rough moments from the traditionally stalwart left tackle. Games that come to mind include the visit to Houston in Week 12 or the divisional round playoff loss, where he gave up a strip-sack fumble recovery to Nik Bonitto.

Part of this ranking for Dawkins could have something to do with a player taking a step back in skill set that has been the best part of his game. So, he has mentioned trimming up this offseason to keep himself even more prepared to hold down Allen's blindside.

If he's able to thrive with his leaner frame this season, it would not be a surprise to see Dawkins climb his way back into the top-50 range of the top-players list.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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