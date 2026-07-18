Why OT Dion Dawkins Is Third-Most Important Player to Bills' 2026 Success

As the team enjoys its summer break, Bills On SI will unveil its Top 25 Player Rankings (based upon expected impact) for the 2026 season. The ranking methodology is based on positional value, past performance and expectations for any player. LT Dion Dawkins' role as Josh Allen's blindside blocker lands him at No. 3.

Dion Dawkins is the Buffalo Bills' longest-tenured offensive player, and the left tackle has shown no signs of slowing down as he enters his decade-long season.

Now in his age-32 season, Dawkins said at the ESPYs on Wednesday that he will be playing at his lightest weight since his rookie season, as he dropped 45 pounds from his usual playing weight.

"To play a little faster, play a little better because something is not getting us over that hump," Dawkins said. "So I want to be at the best that I could possibly be. So I said, let’s lose some weight."

Dawkins will be hungry to prove NFL executives who did not list him as a top-10 tackle in the league wrong. On SI's Randy Gurzi recently wrote about ESPN's results, and Dawkins was listed as an honorable mention. However, his 2025 performance suggests he's better than that.

Dion Dawkins' 2025 season

Dawkins started 15 games for the Bills in 2025, playing 97% of their offensive snaps in the process. He suffered a concussion, which forced him to miss their Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and dealt with an illness in December, though he didn't miss any time.

The left tackle received two votes for first-team All-Pro honors despite Allen being sacked a career-high 40 times in 2025. Considering the left side is the blind side of most quarterbacks, his stats may surprise some.

Pro Football Focus states that Dawkins was responsible for six sacks in 2025, but it gave him an 81.8 pass-blocking grade, seventh-best among offensive tackles. He was also one of nine linemen who committed 10 or more penalties.

There is the chance of regression on the field with Dawkins' age, but his pedigree and reputation as a role model cannot be ignored when evaluating his role within the organization.

Personal protector on and off the field

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle is arguably the most important position in football besides quarterback, and since Dawkins took over the position in relief of an injured Cordy Glenn as a rookie in 2017, he hasn't looked back. He has started 153 games in his nine NFL seasons, earning plenty of accolades and helping create an honor along the way.

Dawkins has made five Pro Bowls, all in his last five seasons. Also, in the 2025 offseason, Dawkins birthed the idea for the NFL's Protector of the Year award, which goes to the league's best offensive lineman. Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney won the inaugural award.

The Bills have also recognized Dawkins' work off the field, naming him their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in each of the last four seasons. His foundation, Dion's Dreamers, has been the centerpiece of his work. For example, he offered up his game-day suite for Buffalo's final game at the Old Highmark Stadium.

Dawkins looks to be a model man on and off the field, and with Joe Brady adjusting to a head coaching role for the first time, he will be tasked with undertaking a roster that has seen an influx of youth, especially on defense.

The rest of the Top 25 so far:

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19

21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20

20. RB Ray Davis, June 22

19. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, June 23

18. G Alec Anderson, June 24

17. TE Dawson Knox, June 25

16. DT Deone Walker, June 27

15. TE Dalton Kincaid, June 28

14. G O'Cyrus Torrence, June 29

13. LB Terrel Bernard, July 1

12. C Connor McGovern, June 30

11. LB Greg Rousseau, July 2

10. WR Khalil Shakir, July 3

9. LB Bradley Chubb, July 7

8. S Cole Bishop, July 8

7. OT Spencer Brown, July 14

6. DT Ed Oliver, July 15

5. WR DJ Moore, July 16