DJ Moore Addition Could Unlock Buffalo Bills' Entire Passing Attack

Looking to provide their offense with a shot in the arm, the Buffalo Bills sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for veteran wide receiver DJ Moore. The general consensus was that Buffalo overpaid for Moore, who is coming off back-to-back seasons with declining stats.

The Bills weren't worried about outside opinions, instead focusing on how Moore fit their offense. They have plenty of confidence that he will help to open things up since head coach Joe Brady spent two years as Moore's offensive coordinator while the two were in Carolina.

Even though they aren't concerned with outsiders, it's good to know that some former players believe Buffalo made the right call. That includes former Super Bowl Champion Jason McCourty, who recently said on ESPN that he's a big fan of Moore's addition.

Bills teammates will benefit from DJ Moore

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking on NFL Live, McCourty said that Moore's numbers were low due to a drop in targets. He believes the veteran can find his groove once again in Buffalo, and also said that he's going to help rookie Skyler Bell and fellow veteran Khalil Shakir take their game to the next level.

"I love the fact that they've added these guys, especially a guy like DJ Moore, because since Stefon Diggs has left the Buffalo Bills, there's been this everybody eats mantra and spreading the football around. And it's gotten them to where it's gotten them, but it hasn't been good enough. And you heard Dion Dawkins say, it's time to stop talking about it and actually do it," McCourty said.

"A guy like DJ Moore can line on the outside and be able to win. And he's good with the ball in his hands. You look at some of his numbers. Last year was the lowest numbers he's had since his rookie year. But it also comes with a lower number of targets. If they can find a way to get the football to him, that's also going to help a guy like Skyler Bell, who's also a really good receiver when he has the football, similar to Khalil Shakir."

It's refreshing to hear a defensive back who spent 13 years in the NFL say that Moore can be a game-changer for Buffalo. It's also true that his arrival will have an impact beyond his own numbers.

Moore will draw attention from opposing defenses, which will not only help make life easier for Khalil Shakir, but will limit the attention given to players such as Skyler Bell. Buffalo loves the "everybody eats" mantra, and Moore is an excellent fit since he can perform as a WR1, but won't command the ball the way some of the prototypical No. 1 receivers do. Instead, he will play his role and help open up the offense as a whole.

Josh Allen thrilled to work with DJ Moore

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In making the move for DJ Moore, Buffalo had one goal in mind, which was to make their star quarterback Josh Allen happy. Throughout the offseason that's been their focus, highlighted by the fact that they promoted Joe Brady from offensive coordinator.

Brady and Allen have an excellent rapport, and Allen has taken his game to new Heights under Brady. As far as their move for Moore goes, I wrote recently how Allen said he's "very happy" to have the veteran wideout on board. Allen said that Moore does some unbelievable things while running routes, while saying he's an incredibly smooth player.

As far as outsiders are concerned, Moore's tenure in Buffalo will be judged by the price the team paid in acquiring him from Chicago. For the Bills, however, it's going to be all about how much the offense as a whole improves. As McCourty said, that will go well beyond his stat line.