Josh Allen ‘Very Happy’ That Bills Brought in DJ Moore

In need of help at the wide receiver position, the Buffalo Bills decided to trade a second-round pick for DJ Moore.

That move has been heavily criticized since Moore saw his numbers decline in each of the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Head coach Joe Brady was undeterred by the outside noise, saying they have a clear vision for what Moore brings to the offense.

Brady isn’t alone in believing this move will pan out, as Josh Allen recently heaped praise on his new No. 1 wideout. While speaking with former Bills center Eric Wood, Allen said he’s “very happy” that Buffalo traded for Moore, specifically pointing to how smooth he is on the field.

“He's so smooth. There's an old saying, it's ‘slow is smooth, smooth is fast’. And he's not slow. But he is so smooth and he glides. Some of the cutback, like when he's got the ball in his hands, he's a running back,” Allen said.

“He does some unbelievable things. Can move his body in ways that I really haven't seen someone his size do. So, yeah, it's been fun to get to throw with him, and we're just going to continue to grow each and every day that we get those reps in. And I'm very, very happy that we've got him.”

There’s still plenty of time before the regular season and it’s easy for anyone to look good in shorts during OTAs. That said, Moore is winning over the most important possible person in Allen. He’s also ensuring the two are on the same page, which is what will make or break this union.

DJ Moore can prove all the critics wrong

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Recently, I wrote about how Kay Adams is a big fan of Moore, while saying people are underestimating the value he brings to Buffalo.

While Adams is firm in her belief, Moore still has to show that the past two seasons, especially 2025, were flukes.

After recording a career-high 1,364 receiving yards in 2023, Moore saw his yardage drop to 966 in 2024 followed by just 682 in 2025. He also had just 50 receptions last year, with both being career lows.

Now that he has a former NFL MVP throwing him the ball, and a coach who he worked with in Carolina when Brady was the offensive coordinator, Moore is perfectly primed to prove the doubters wrong. It sounds as though Allen is 100 percent on board with making that happen.