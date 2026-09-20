DJ Moore, Ed Oliver Injury Updates Give Hope Buffalo Bills' Stars Will Play in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills dodged two bullets in Week 2 after DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury that forced his early exit and Ed Oliver came down with an injury during pregame warm-ups.

Oliver hurt himself while preparing to take the field in Week 2 and was later diagnosed with a hip injury before being ruled inactive.

The worst was feared initially as Moore laid on the field in obvious pain following a play in which a Detroit Lions player landed on him hard as he tried to make a catch in the end zone.

Thankfully, it was revealed that Moore was just dealing with an AC joint sprain and had avoided a more serious issue, like a broken collarbone, for example.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided yet another update on the Bills wide receiver, and he offered up some good news on Oliver. Now, both players have a chance to suit up in Week 3.

DJ Moore injury update

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rapoport reported that Moore is expected to practice this week, which obviously leaves the door open for him to play against the Chargers.

"Not considered to be a serious injury," Rapoport said of Moore. "It is an AC joint sprain for DJ Moore. Considered day-to-day. I expect him to practice next week, that is a good sign. We'll see if he plays, but I do expect him to practice."

This continues to track with the early reporting of ESPN's Adam Schefter, whose source told him Moore has a chance to play in Week 3.

“He has a chance to play next week (vs. the Chargers), but it’s not a lock, either,” the source told Schefter on Sept. 18.

It's very possible Moore might end up being healthy enough to play and the Bills sit him out anyway to err on the side of caution with it being so early in the season.

That said, the Bills are going to need Moore in a game against a Chargers team that could feature a lot of points.

The Bills will likely practice on Monday since they don't play on Sunday, so we could get another update then. However, Buffalo doesn't have to drop its first injury report until Wednesday, so that's when we'll know if Moore is absent, limited or full.

Ed Oliver injury update

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with his report on Moore, Rapoport said that the veteran defensive lineman is "considered day-to-day and has a chance, though, for next week."

Rapoport also provided more detais on the last-second scratch of Oliver on Thursday.

Oliver came down with hip spasms and Buffalo made the decision to scratch him just seven minutes before inactives were released.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: Both #Bills WR DJ Moore (shoulder) and DL Ed Oliver (hip) are day-to-day with a chance to be back next week. pic.twitter.com/vcInMWWf9k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2026

As we said with Moore, it's very possible the Bills will err on the side of caution and sit Oliver at this early stage of the season, even if Oliver is good enough to play.

We'll know more in the coming days just where the star defender stands.