Bills Eyeing Elite Run-Stuffing Nose Tackle After Top-30 Visit

One thing made clear by the Buffalo Bills’ free-agent moves is that the team expects to add to its defensive line room through the upcoming NFL Draft.

One player piquing the Bills’ interest is Iowa State’s Domonique Orange, who has an official top-30 visit scheduled with Buffalo, according to Essentially Sports’ Tony Pauline.

The Bills have yet to address their interior defensive line this offseason, bringing in edge rusher Bradley Chubb but waiting to bolster their defensive tackle room. That may change late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 of the draft, when Orange is projected to be selected.

Run stuffer

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Orange was hampered by a quad injury at the start of the predraft process, but was able to work out in front of scouts earlier this week, when representatives from the Bills were in attendance. During the session, the former Cyclones nose tackle recorded 27 reps on the bench press, while finishing with a 10-yard-split time between 1.68 and 1.7 seconds, which Pauline deemed to be a “terrific mark.”

As far as his on-field presence, Orange referred to it as “dominant.”

“I call myself a hammerhead shark,” he said at the combine. “Real strong. You run up on it, you’re going to run away. Ain’t no question about it. So, you know, I’m more—I feel like anytime I play anybody, I use my strength to my best ability.”

While most well-known for plugging gaps against opposing running games, Orange believes he also has pass-rush potential.

“People think it’s just strength. Nah, I got speed at the back end, too,” he added. “So, don’t worry about that.”

His projection

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) reacts late in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Orange measures 6-foot-2, 322 pounds and would be a nice addition to the Bills’ defensive line room, which currently features second-year pros Deone Walker and TJ Sanders, along with veteran Ed Oliver. Orange is expected to be drafted in Rounds 3 or 4, with the Bills holding the 91st and 126th pick.

Buffalo used 2025 second- and fourth-round selections on Sanders and Walker, respectively, but remains in pursuit of a player who could step in and immediately impact their run support. Enter “Big Citrus,” who finished his collegiate career with 66 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Orange recorded 33 defensive stops over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, which are plays that resulted in a negative result for the offensive team. The football analysis outlet also graded him well in run defense throughout his career.

Run-stopping potential and pass-rush ability are two of the Bills’ most significant needs with the draft fast approaching, and the former Iowa State defender would boost one of those areas while offering potential in another. If he falls into Buffalo’s lap at the right time, they should strongly consider bringing him in.