Bills' Offseason Summary: Reviewing Every Move Made With OTAs Set to Begin

The Buffalo Bills launched a defensive overhaul and added an important weapon to the offense, all before Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kick off on April 7.

Thus far, the Bills' offseason has brought a noticeable degree of change to Orchard Park, although a few holes remain with the NFL Draft on the horizon.

While Joe Brady's promotion to head coach along with hiring Jim Leonhard to serve as defensive coordinator are arguably Buffalo's two most-crucial offseason moves, there have been plenty of noteworthy personnel additions (and subtractions) that have followed.

The Bills didn't wait for free agency to begin adding new pieces, sending a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-rounder. After avoiding an underwhelming free agent WR market, Buffalo made four notable signings on the defensive side of the ball.

Following the addition of versatile cornerback Dee Alford, the Bills signed two safeties with starting experience — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Strong. While letting Joey Bosa walk, Buffalo plucked edge rusher Bradley Chubb off the free agent market.

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) forces a fumble against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For the first time in three years, the Bills' offensive line will look slightly different. Although Buffalo re-signed starting center Connor McGovern, left guard David Edwards left for a four-year contract from the New Orleans Saints. The Bills also lost swing tackle Ryan Van Demark to the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo brought in experienced interior offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry as reinforcements. The former will presumably compete with Alec Anderson to fill the vacancy created by Edwards.

"We could still add someone between now and then, but I think, depending on how the draft goes, we could also add after," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix this past week.

With the bulk of the Bills' free agency activity complete, here's an overview of where it stands.

Notable additions

WR DJ Moore (trade)



CB Dee Alford (free agent)



QB Kyle Allen (free agent)



QB Shane Buechele (free agent)



OLB Bradley Chubb (free agent)



OL Austin Corbett (free agent)



C Lloyd Cushenberry (free agent)



DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (free agent)



S Geno Stone (free agent)



WR Trent Sherfield (free agent)

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson gets takenn down by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free agents re-signed

OL Alec Anderson (RFA)



DB Sam Franklin (UFA)



S Damar Hamlin (UFA)



WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)



DT Phidarian Mathis (UFA)



C Connor McGovern (UFA)



P Mitch Wishnowsky (UFA)

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free agents lost

LG David Edwards (UFA) — Saints



FB Reggie Gilliam (UFA) — Patriots



DB Cam Lewis (UFA) — Bears



S Darnell Savage (UFA) — Steelers



QB Mitch Trubisky (UFA) — Titans



T Ryan Van Demark (RFA) — Vikings

Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark watches from the sideline the defense stop the Titans during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 20, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cut/Traded

Dane Jackson (cut)



Taron Johnson (traded to Raiders)



Curtis Samuel (cut)



Taylor Rapp (cut)

Remaining free agents

DE Joey Bosa



WR Brandin Cooks



WR Gabe Davis



DT DaQuan Jones



LB Matt Milano



DT Larry Ogunjobi



DT Jordan Phillips



S Jordan Poyer



K Matt Prater



LB Shaq Thompson



CB Tre'Davious White

Remaining Needs

Inside linebacker



Edge rusher



Cornerback depth



Swing tackle



Wide receiver depth

Bills' draft picks

Round 1— No. 26 overall



Round 3— No. 91 overall



Round 4— No. 126 overall



Round 5— No. 165 overall (from Bears)



Round 5— No. 168 overall



Round 6— No. 182 (from Raiders)



Round 7— No. 220 (from Jets)