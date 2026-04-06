Bills' Offseason Summary: Reviewing Every Move Made With OTAs Set to Begin
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The Buffalo Bills launched a defensive overhaul and added an important weapon to the offense, all before Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kick off on April 7.
Thus far, the Bills' offseason has brought a noticeable degree of change to Orchard Park, although a few holes remain with the NFL Draft on the horizon.
While Joe Brady's promotion to head coach along with hiring Jim Leonhard to serve as defensive coordinator are arguably Buffalo's two most-crucial offseason moves, there have been plenty of noteworthy personnel additions (and subtractions) that have followed.
The Bills didn't wait for free agency to begin adding new pieces, sending a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-rounder. After avoiding an underwhelming free agent WR market, Buffalo made four notable signings on the defensive side of the ball.
Following the addition of versatile cornerback Dee Alford, the Bills signed two safeties with starting experience — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Strong. While letting Joey Bosa walk, Buffalo plucked edge rusher Bradley Chubb off the free agent market.
For the first time in three years, the Bills' offensive line will look slightly different. Although Buffalo re-signed starting center Connor McGovern, left guard David Edwards left for a four-year contract from the New Orleans Saints. The Bills also lost swing tackle Ryan Van Demark to the Minnesota Vikings.
Buffalo brought in experienced interior offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry as reinforcements. The former will presumably compete with Alec Anderson to fill the vacancy created by Edwards.
"We could still add someone between now and then, but I think, depending on how the draft goes, we could also add after," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix this past week.
With the bulk of the Bills' free agency activity complete, here's an overview of where it stands.
Notable additions
WR DJ Moore (trade)
CB Dee Alford (free agent)
QB Kyle Allen (free agent)
QB Shane Buechele (free agent)
OLB Bradley Chubb (free agent)
OL Austin Corbett (free agent)
C Lloyd Cushenberry (free agent)
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (free agent)
S Geno Stone (free agent)
WR Trent Sherfield (free agent)
Free agents re-signed
OL Alec Anderson (RFA)
DB Sam Franklin (UFA)
S Damar Hamlin (UFA)
WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)
DT Phidarian Mathis (UFA)
C Connor McGovern (UFA)
P Mitch Wishnowsky (UFA)
Free agents lost
LG David Edwards (UFA) — Saints
FB Reggie Gilliam (UFA) — Patriots
DB Cam Lewis (UFA) — Bears
S Darnell Savage (UFA) — Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky (UFA) — Titans
T Ryan Van Demark (RFA) — Vikings
Cut/Traded
Dane Jackson (cut)
Taron Johnson (traded to Raiders)
Curtis Samuel (cut)
Taylor Rapp (cut)
Remaining free agents
DE Joey Bosa
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Gabe Davis
DT DaQuan Jones
LB Matt Milano
DT Larry Ogunjobi
DT Jordan Phillips
S Jordan Poyer
K Matt Prater
LB Shaq Thompson
CB Tre'Davious White
Remaining Needs
Inside linebacker
Edge rusher
Cornerback depth
Swing tackle
Wide receiver depth
Bills' draft picks
Round 1— No. 26 overall
Round 3— No. 91 overall
Round 4— No. 126 overall
Round 5— No. 165 overall (from Bears)
Round 5— No. 168 overall
Round 6— No. 182 (from Raiders)
Round 7— No. 220 (from Jets)
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.