Seven Under-the-Radar Prospects Linked to Bills Before NFL Draft

As coverage of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft heats up, it’s a good time to reflect on what the Buffalo Bills’ personnel department has been up to over the past several months.

A long list of prospects have been linked to the Bills in one way or another leading into the selection process, including those at the top of the draft board and a few lesser-known commodities who are expected to be drafted on Days 2 or 3. Many of the first-round talents have been discussed ad nauseam, but here are seven who may fall into Buffalo’s lap in Rounds 3 and beyond.

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Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Halton had an in-person visit with the Bills. The versatile disruptor stands 6-foot-2, weighing 292 pounds and is coming off his final season with the Sooners, in which he finished with seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

He may be drafted in the second round, but if Halton falls to Round 3, the Bills should pounce.

LSU S A.J. Haulcy

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) makes an interception against Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There have been a few projections that list Haulcy as a second-round projection. However, if he drops to the third round, the 6-foot, 215-pounder is an option to bolster the Bills' secondary.

The former Tigers cornerback, who had a top-30 visit with Buffalo, was all over the field this past season, recording 88 tackles, a forced fumble, three interceptions and four passes defensed while also performing as a key special teams contributor.

Texas CB Malik Muhammad

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad (DB23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some experts have produced mock drafts in which the Bills select a defensive back with their first-round pick. While that seems a bit unlikely, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Bills added a player like Muhammad at some point on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Buffalo currently doesn’t have a second-round pick. With that said, the former Longhorn has a third-round projection, which would be suitable for Buffalo if they wind up seeking a cornerback to fit in behind starters Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston.

The 6-foot, 180-pound CB, who previously revealed he's met with the Bills, recorded a couple of interceptions a season ago and finished his collegiate career with 16 passes defensed.

UConn WR Skyler Bell

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Bills met with Bell at the NFL Scouting Combine as they continue to search for players who can help boost their pass-catching corps. The former Huskies WR stands 6-foot, weighing 190 pounds and is a positionless player who spent plenty of time both in the slot and out wide a season ago.

Bell finished his final year at UConn with 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is a Day 2 target who may be available when Buffalo makes their pick in the third round.

Navy DT Landon Robinson

Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs on na fake punt during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Commanders Field. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Robinson is a workout warrior who recorded 30 reps on the bench press at Navy’s pro day, which would have been tied for fifth among all players at the NFL Scouting Combine had he received an invitation. He generated 34 total pressures in 13 games in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

Known for his strength and freak athleticism, Robinson is projected to be drafted on Day 3, but has seen his stock rise in recent weeks. The Bills previously visited a private workout with the Midshipmen defender.

Virginia Tech WR Donavon Greene

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bills checked in on Greene during a private workout. The mid-to-late-round wide receiver is a speedy, high-flying target who stands 6-foot-2, weighing 200 pounds, possessing downfield ability that the Bills will be looking for in a few weeks.

Greene averaged 18 yards per reception during his collegiate career, finishing with 15 touchdowns across five seasons. The former Hokies WR could be a nice dart throw for the Bills late in the draft.

Oregon WR Malik Benson

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) reacts to an offensive play against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Another player who may be available as a late-round target, Benson ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, displaying the impressive speed that helped him average 16.7 yards per reception during his final collegiate season. Buffalo scouted the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder during a predraft workout a few weeks ago.

Benson also has experience as a punt returner, averaging 17.9 yards per return and recording a return touchdown in nine chances last season. Day 3 will be a good spot for the Bills to try and land a potential game-breaker to add to their wide receiver group and on special teams.

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