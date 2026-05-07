The Buffalo Bills' influx of defensive talent does not only feature an infusion of youth, as Jim Leonhard's unit is now the second-youngest group in the NFL. It also reunites several former college teammates.

Two pairs of players who found lots of success at the collegiate level will be back with one another in Buffalo and attempt to rekindle that chemistry in the NFL.

Transitioning to the professional level is difficult, as the Bills' 2025 rookie class proved. Perhaps being with familiar faces will help Buffalo 2026's group of rookies adjust more quickly.

National championship defensive backs

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception with cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safeties Lathan Ransom (8) and Caleb Downs (2) at the end of the first half of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davison Igbinosun, Buffalo's second Round 2 pick at No. 62 overall, and Jordan Hancock, a 2025 fifth-round pick, won a national title at Ohio State in 2024.

The two were part of one of the nation's best defenses that season, as the Buckeyes ranked third in passing defense and first overall defense in terms of yards per game allowed.

Hancock tallied 48 tackles, eight passes defended, an interception and two forced fumbles while Igbinosun added 45 tackles with nine passes defended and two interceptions during Ohio State's national championship run.

Hancock had a troubling first season, and the selection of Igbinosun may give the impression that his future in Buffalo is running short after getting offseason shoulder surgery. However, if anyone can help him get through this troubling time, it's Igbinosun, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025.

All-SEC defenders

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

T.J. Sanders and Jalon Kilgore were teammates at South Carolina in 2023 and 2024. While the Gamecocks were inconsistent, going a combined 14-11 during those seasons, they were key contributors on defense.

Sanders was a second-team AP All-SEC performer in 2024, complementing fellow draftees Kyle Kennard and Nick Emmanwori, who were first-team selections and the latter of whom is a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. Sanders tallied 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks that season.

Sanders, the Bills' second-round pick in 2025, struggled in his rookie season, only starting in two of the 12 games he played, but he has an opportunity for increased production in Leonhard's defense.

Kilgore, selected in the fifth round at No. 167 overall in April, led the SEC with five interceptions in 2024. He followed that up by earning second-team Coaches All-SEC honors in 2025, totaling 54 tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions.

The relationships between the Ohio State defensive backs and Kilgore and Sanders could help them ease their transition in Leonhard's defense as they compete for key roles in 2026.

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Butch Dill-Imagn Images