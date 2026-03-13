Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Has 'Explosive' Vision of Playing With Cole Bishop

When the Buffalo Bills signed new defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, the first person on everyone’s mind was Cole Bishop.

The former second-round safety had been without a true pairing at the safety position entering the offseason. But in Gardner-Johnson’s addition, the Bills found his partner for the 2026 campaign. While speaking to the media on Friday, Buffalo’s latest free-agent signing expressed his eagerness to get on the field with Bishop.

“It’s going to be very, very similar to the duo I had with Reed Blankenship [in Philadelphia] but on another level,” said Gardner-Johnson.

During that season, alongside the Eagles’ safety, Gardner-Johnson recorded the best season of his career, finishing with six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The veteran added, “[With Bishop] being a little bit younger, a little more explosive, able to make crazy plays, play all around, it’s going to be a great duo.”

The vision

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28), center, celebrates safety Cole Bishop (24), right, for grabbing a game-sealing interception. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson is a versatile player who can line up in the box, at nickel cornerback and also at the back end of the secondary at free safety. Much of his time spent alongside Blankenship with the Eagles, he performed as a centerfielder, ranging throughout the deep part of the field while wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks and creating turnovers.

Bishop would allow him to do the same if Buffalo chooses to deploy their safeties similarly under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The 23-year-old displayed impressive physicality a season ago, when Bishop recorded a team-high 85 tackles along with two sacks and four tackles for loss. He also added three interceptions and seven passes defensed.

“Just feeding off each other, ready to make plays,” said Gardner-Johnson. “And I think we’re going to drive the defense, really, to do what we want to do this year, which is take the ball away and play aggressive over the top and be able to come down and fill that void when we need to.”

Future is bright

We’re live with S C.J. Gardner-Johnson as he meets with media for the first time as a Buffalo Bill. https://t.co/cCCE66GvOG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 13, 2026

When asked why he chose the Bills among his options in free agency, Gardner-Johnson said that it came down to winning and the players within the Bills’ locker room, particularly Josh Allen.

“I think just really trying to compete for a championship,” added the eight-year pro. “Everybody—we talk about the money when we get to this age, but like we all talk about … I want to win. Having a chance to win with a good quarterback. Josh is phenomenal at what he do. So I just want to be part of a team who has a fighting chance every Sunday.”

As excited as Bills fans are to have him, Gardner-Johnson is happy to be in Buffalo, where he may have found his perfect match in Bishop.