Bills bring back Super Bowl champion WR, former Army captain for new league year

While navigating the Buffalo Bills through a head coaching change, general manager Brandon Beane did not ignore his roster building responsibilities.

Two days after suffering a 33-30 season-ending overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bills announced 12 reserve/future signings. The players, which include wide receiver Mecole Hardman and linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, will occupy spots on the team's 90-man roster once the new NFL year begins this March.

Earlier in January, Buffalo signed kicker Maddux Trujillo and offensive lineman Nick Broeker to futures deals.

Thirteen of the 14 reserve signings spent time on the Bills' practice squad at some point during the 2025 season. Only Trujillo did not.

DT Tommy Akingbesote

Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, the 2025 seventh-rounder spent the season's first two weeks on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. Akingbesote, a Maryland product, signed a practice squad deal with the Bills in late October.

OL Nick Broeker

Buffalo's 2023 seventh-round draft pick returned to the organization this past season, spending 2+ months on the practice squad. Released in December, he finished out the regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

LB Jimmy Ciarlo

The former West Point captain emerged as a "Hard Knocks" darling only days after joining the Bills in early August. The fundamentally sound linebacker, who offers special teams ability, enjoyed a mid-season cup of coffee on Buffalo's active roster finished out the 2025 campaign with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (35) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

CB Te'Cory Couch

The undrafted signing has spent much of the past two seasons on the Bills' practice squad. A 2025 training camp injury left Couch on the street for the first half of the regular season before returning to Buffalo.

OL Travis Clayton

Buffalo's 2024 seventh-round draft pick has spent back-to-back seasons on the practice squad. The British-born offensive tackle has allowed the Bills to take advantage of the NFL International Pathway roster exemption.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Travis Clayton shakes hands with defensive tackle Deone Walker at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB M.J. Devonshire

Devonshire, a Las Vegas Raiders' seventh-round pick in 2024, joined the Bills' practice squad in December amidst a slew of CB injuries. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

RB Frank Gore Jr.

The son of a legend made his NFL debut with back-to-back playoff appearances this past January, filling in for an injured Ty Johnson. After leading the Bills in rushing the past two summers, Gore Jr. has remained on the practice squad as RB4.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

WR Stephen Gosnell

Undrafted out of Virginia Tech, Gosnell quickly became a coaching staff favorite during camp. He spent his entire rookie year as a practice squad developmental player.

WR Mecole Hardman

The three-time Super Bowl champion, and former Kansas City Chiefs' second-rounder, was a mid-season addition aimed at stabilizing the Bills' return game. Although an injury quickly knocked Hardman off track, he returned for the postseason and caught a touchdown in the divisional round.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (16) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

LB Keonta Jenkins

Like Gosnell, Jenkins joined the Bills as an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech. After impressing throughout the summer, he held a practice squad spot for the entire season, making three appearances as a gameday elevation.

DE Andre Jones

The Washington Commanders released their 2023 seventh-rounder on cutdown day this past August with the Bills adding him as a practice squad player two days later. Jones eventually earned defensive reps as a gameday call-up, including an appearance in the postseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against Buffalo Bills defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (75) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DT Zion Logue

For the second year in a row, the former Atlanta Falcons' sixth-round selection provided DT insurance on the Bills' practice squad. Logue totaled 59 defensive snaps over three regular season appearances in 2025.

DB Daryl Porter Jr.

The Miami product signed a UDFA rookie contract with the Bills in May before being waived one week into training camp. Subsequently landing in Pittsburgh, Porter spent the 15 weeks on the Steelers' practice squad. Debuting on December 21 against the Detroit Lions, he was cut eight days later and subsequently signed to the Bills' practice squad.

K Maddux Trujillo

As an undrafted rookie, he competed for the Indianapolis Colts' job this past summer. Waived with an injury designation in late August, Trujillo spent the season looking for work. He was one of three tryouts kickers for Buffalo in Week 17.