Joe Brady 'Excited' to See Bills' 2025 Draft Gem Grow in Jim Leonhard's Defense

Regardless of the Buffalo Bills' defensive formation, there will presumably be a spot on the field for second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker.

Drafted by the Bills at No. 109 overall in 2025, the 6-foot-7 Walker became a permanent starter two weeks into his rookie campaign. Playing 47 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps, he rivaled fifth-round tight end Jackson Hawes for most consistently impactful Bills' rookie through the season.

Walker's performance, which included a 78.3 PFF pass rush grade, was enough to land on a list of early 2026 breakout candidates published by Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman back in February. That was before the Bills named Jimmy Leonhard as the new defensive coordinator.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) bats the ball down during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even with the arrival of Leonhard, and the scheme change that comes with him, Walker appears to be firmly in Buffalo's plans moving forward.

Walker mostly held 1 technique duties in ex-head coach Sean McDermott's defense, but he may be better suited physically to line up at nose tackle. Bringing the versatility that is reportedly valued by Leonhard, the behemoth lineman has the capability to play multiple roles on the interior.

Joe Brady explains Walker's fit

After listening to Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady at the league meetings in Phoenix, it's clear that Walker made an impression on last season's offensive coordinator.

"I think Deone Walker was an outstanding get where we got him," said Brady. "He's a guy that I'm excited to see, like I'm excited of the growth. A lot of growth happens from Year 1 to Year 2 in a lot of these guys, and he's a guy that brings versatility that can play the 4-I position, play the nose, and seeing what that kind of looks like."

It sounds as if the Bills are comfortable with the 22-year-old Walker fitting into any potential defensive front listed in Leonhard's playbook.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking like another Kentucky hidden gem

Walker, who lasted until Round 4 at the 2025 NFL Draft, was arguably the Bills' top performing defensive lineman during the playoffs this past winter.

On the field for 66.4 percent of potential defensive snaps, Walker recorded three tackles in both postseason starts. After a pass deflection in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he made an interception in the overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) stops Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2023, Walker was initially tabbed as a likely first-round draft pick, but the Kentucky captain's play dropped off in 2024 as he struggled with a back injury.

Should Walker continue on the current trajectory, he will challenge retired wide receiver Stevie Johnson's status as the franchise's best-ever value pick out of Kentucky. Taken at No. 224 overall (Round 7) in the 2008 NFL Draft, Johnson went on to become the Bills' first-ever player with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.