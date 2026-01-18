The season is over for the Buffalo Bills.

They felt confident they could make a run to the Super Bowl this season, but they were unable to contain Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. It was a mistake-filled game that included a great comeback to force overtime, but they failed to score in the extra period and Denver won 33-30.

MORE: Keon Coleman TD helps Bills claw back despite 4 turnovers vs. Broncos

It was a gut-wrenching way for the season to end and the Bills again have months to think about what could have been. As for this loss, let's take a look back and see who stood out as winners and losers.

Loser: Larry Ogunjobi, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Denver was carving up the Buffalo defense on the opening drive, but the Bills nearly made a huge play deep in the red zone. Greg Rousseau forced Jaleel McLaughlin to fumble the ball and Cam Lewis came up with the recovery at the five-yard line.

Unfortunately, that play didn't count thanks to Larry Ogunjobi. The veteran defensive tackle was flagged for jumping offside, which negated the play. Denver was held to a short field goal, but they still should have had zero if not for the gaffe from Ogunjobi.

Winner: Deone Walker, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Trailing 23-17 in the third quarter, the Bills needed their defense to come up with a third-down stop. Deone Walker did more than just make a stop. As Bo Nix dropped back on third-and-five, the rookie defensive tackle read the eyes of the Denver quarterback and jumped up to intercept his pass.

Deone Walker big man INT!



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Uz3bhU9z2U — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

Unfortunately, the Broncos got the ball right back thanks to the third turnover of the game from Josh Allen, but Walker's play handed them plenty of momentum and a chance to take the lead back.

Loser: Darnell Savage, S

NFL safety Darnell Savage | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

To be fair, Darnell Savage was thrown into a bad situation. When Cam Lewis had to leave due to injury, Savage was forced onto the field despite playing in just two games for Buffalo this season. Bo Nix wisely went after Savage, with a deep shot near the end of the half, and Savage was beaten for a touchdown by Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

That gave the Broncos a 17-10 lead and was followed up by a huge mistake from Josh Allen, which allowed Denver to tack on three more before the half. As bad as that play was, the Bills would likely only be down 13-10 had Savage not overplayed his coverage.

Winner: Dalton Kincaid, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid celebrates after a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Dalton Kincaid is healthy, he's one of the best tight ends in the game. He proved that again in this one when he helped move Buffalo down the field with 32 yards on two receptions while trailing 23-10. That drive ended with a Keon Coleman touchdown, then Kincaid got one of his own early in the fourth quarter.

Facing a third-and-eight from the 14, Kincaid ran a great route in one-on-one coverage against safety Talanoa Hufanga. Josh Allen dropped the ball perfectly into his hands, and Kincaid hauled it in to give the Bills a 24-23 lead.

Kincaid finished with 83 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Loser: Dane Jackson, CB

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. catches a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Much like Darnell Savage, Dane Jackson found himself in a tough spot and failed to deliver. Nursing a 27-23 lead, Tre'Davious White was banged up and Jackson had to come in for one play. Nix went right after him, and Jackson gave up a touchdown to Marvin Mims.

MARVIN MIMS JR. FOR THE LEAD



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KxgLMR7wvr — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Winner: Matt Prater, K

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former Denver kicker returned to his old stomping grounds and reminded Broncos fans why they loved him during his tenure. Prater was 3-of-3 on field goals in regulation, including a clutch 50-yarder that sent the game to overtime.

MATT PRATER RIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE TO TIE IT



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/V31Xd5Ef58 — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

He never got the chance to win the game for Buffalo, but they had a shot in overtime thanks to Prater.

Loser: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen looks to throw during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This wasn't the best game for Josh Allen.

He had a terrible fumble to close out the first half, which gave the Broncos an extra three points since they picked up the ball in field goal range. He then allowed them to score three more in the third quarter when he fumbled on their first drive of the second half. Those two plays doubled his career total for lost fumbles in the postseason.

Josh Allen had 2 career fumbles lost in 13 playoff games entering Saturday. He has 2 in his last 3 snaps, per ESPN Research. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 17, 2026

Allen's turnovers continued after a great drive made it 23-17. Deone Walker recorded an interception to give Buffalo a chance to take the lead, but Allen got too risky with his pass. He fired it deep for Curtis Samuel, but was picked off by P.J. Locke.

P.J. Locke gets it right back for the Broncos!



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PapwOMVTA2 — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

Allen's final pass was also picked off as Ja'Quan McMillan wrestled it away from Brandin Cooks, setting up Denver for the win.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —