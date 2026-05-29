Ed Oliver is One Bills Player Jim Leonhard Appears Most Excited About in New Buffalo Defense

There are a boatload of reasons to be excited about the prospect of Jim Leonhard’s new-look defense, but the first-year Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator seems most pumped to get his hands on one player in particular: Ed Oliver.

Oliver played only three games for the Bills last season, but when he was active, he was as impactful as any defensive linemen on the team. His Pro Football Focus defense grade of 84.7 was second among Bills defenders, while his three sacks were shockingly tied for third on the team despite his abbreviated playing time.

With Leonhard joining the organization under first-year head coach Joe Brady, Buffalo is expected to mix things up more considerably moving forward. The neophyte DC views that as a positive for Oliver.

"I think Ed’s going to be really disruptive in this defense,” said Leonhard, who will deploy a 3-4 defense with the Bills, opposed to the 4-3 front used by previous head coach Sean McDermott, who was fired on Jan. 19.

Leonhard added: “The base defense being more different for him than it has in the past, and in all reality, more freedom than he’s had in the past. The sub-package things, a little more familiar to what they’ve done from a front structure.”

Oliver will be head of the spear

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver cuts around a block during drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Bills beefing up their defensive interior in recent seasons with the addition of three defensive tackles in the past two drafts, Oliver will now be relied upon to guide the new group into a brighter future. Buffalo drafted T.J. Sanders in the second round of the 2025 draft, while Deone Walker’s selection came in the fourth round two drafts ago. Then, in 2026, the Bills brought in Zane Durant in the fifth round.

The Bills have taken measures to improve their defensive trenches, but thus far to no avail. However, with 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson shifting inside and 2024 third-round pick DeWayne Carter approaching full health following a season-ending Achilles injury a year ago, if Oliver can bounce back from injury with a full season of production, that should open things up for his teammates to step into the next phase of their progression.

It’s something the Bills desperately need to happen if they hope to experience the run-stuffing boost and improvement to their pass rush that is expected this year. Buffalo allowed 2,315 yards rushing last season, fifth-worst in the league, while their 36 sacks were tied for 20th in the league.

“So I think he’s starting to see kind of where he fits and how he’s gonna fit and how we’re gonna be able to utilize him and create some one-on-ones and isolate some guards,” concluded Leonhard. “Which all defensive linemen get excited about.”

The key for Oliver will be remaining healthy, as he has proven a bit prone to injury over his seven years in the league. Although last season was his first in which he missed a significant number of games, he also played in just 14 games the year before and 13 games in 2022.

For Buffalo’s defense to be most effective, it needs its centerpiece at full efficacy throughout the year. Only then will Leonhard’s unit be able to flourish.