Four defensive linemen the Buffalo Bills could select on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Night 1 of the NFL Draft is in the books, but the Buffalo Bills are still waiting to make their first selection after trading down three times while on the clock on Thursday.

The 2025 season, which ended with a disappointment in Denver, saw the Bills desperate for help in run support, while simultaneously lacking enough depth at pass rusher to pressure opposing QBs for a full 60 minutes.

With that in mind, here are four defensive linemen the Bills could target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Kayden McDonald — DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the best run stopper in the entire draft class, landing McDonald in the second round would be a perfect blend of talent, need, and positional value intertwining.

The unanimous All-American was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2025, and understands how to use his six-foot-two, 326 pound frame to anchor against the run.

While he doesn't offer much upside as a pass rusher, his projection as Buffalo's starting nose tackle would free up Deone Walker to take over along the interior on obvious passing downs.

Christen Miller — DT, Georgia

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Miller is another option the Bills should consider at nose tackle, sharing a lot of similarities to McDonald as a prospect.

The Georgia Bulldog is slightly bigger, measuring in at over six-foot-three, and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

We previously covered Buffalo's interest in Miller during the pre-draft process, meeting with him at the NFL Combine and hosting him for a top-30 visit.

Cashius Howell — EDGE, Texas A&M

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If the Bills choose to emphasize rushing the passer over stopping the run, look no further than the Aggie with 11.5 sacks in 2025.

A speedy, bendy edge rusher who won SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, Howell would immediately boost Buffalo's ability to pressure the QB despite initially projecting as a backup to Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.

While he didn't display enough in college to be considered a reliable run defender, Howell's upside as a designated pass rusher (at the very least) is worth a swing on Day 2.

Gabe Jacas — EDGE, Illinois

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

If the Bills want the best of both worlds, a prospect with pass rush upside that can hold his own against the run, don't be surprised if Jacas is in consideration on Day 2.

Jacas scored a 9.59 out of 10.00 Relative Athletic Score, and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and third-team All-American honors in 2024.

In addition to 27 career collegiate sacks, the Fighting Illini also registered seven forced fumbles in his career.