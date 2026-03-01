Immaculately Mustached LB Prospect Reveals He Models Game After Bills' Starters

Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano have influenced one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez, sporting an impressively-groomed mustache, explained that he models his game after the Buffalo Bills' linebackers while speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

Due to pending free agents, the Bills could be in the market for a linebacker in the draft, making Rodriguez an intruiging prospect to keep an eye on as the draft evaluation process continues.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez said he’s modeled his game after Bills LBs Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard. On if he’d fit into new Buffalo defense under Jim Leonhard:



“I can play any position they need me to play.” pic.twitter.com/cOJGysF6vt — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) February 25, 2026

Joey McGuire Connection

Rodriguez explained, "I think the two in Buffalo. I think Terrel Bernard, being Coach [Joey] McGuire’s guy, it’s easy to watch him. But then him and Matt Milano, I think they do things really well being a similar size to what I am."

McGuire is currently the head coach at Texas Tech, but served on Baylor's coaching staff while Bernard played college football there. Specifically, during Bernard's 2020-2021 season with the Bears, McGuire was the assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Similar Builds

At 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, Rodriguez has a very similar build to Buffalo's off-ball linebackers. Bernard is listed at 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, while Milano is exactly 6-foot and 223 pounds.

Due to their similar heights and weights, Rodriguez continued, "I think it makes it easy to watch them and play football the way they do and play the right way.”

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jim Leonhard's 3-4

The Red Raider was asked a follow-up question about the Bills transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, and the prospect replied with confidence in his ability to play anywhere.

"I think I can play any position that they need me to play," he stated. "I can play SAM out in space, I can play the MIKE and I can be the green dot, and I can play the WILL. I think I can play any position that they bring up to me, and I think I’m very much capable of doing anything."

He added, "It’d be nice to see how they (Bernard and Milano) transition. I think they’re both phenomenal football players and it’d be great to see how they do this year.”

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pending Free Agents

There's a strong possibility that Milano never plays in Leonhard's defense, as he's scheduled to hit free agency this offseason along with Shaq Thompson.

This leaves Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen as the only linebackers slated to return in 2026, along with reserve/future signings Keonta Jenkins and Jimmy Ciarlo.

The Bills will likely need to add several LBs to the roster this offseason, and Rodriguez could be the perfect replacement for Milano if Buffalo has the opportunity to draft him in April.