Upstate NY Native Notes Bills’ Connection at NFL Scouting Combine
The Buffalo Bills clearly needs wide receiver help. And drafting one specific prospect this year would be a homecoming of sorts.
KC Concepcion has been an intriguing name in draft circles. Playing for NC State and Texas A&M over the last three seasons, Concepcion has drawn attention due to his gadget skills as a receiver, ball carrier and return man.
Although he’s not from Buffalo or Orchard Park, Concepcion was born just down the road, roughly an hour away in Rochester, New York. He may have moved away from Upstate New York as a child but he noted at the NFL Scouting Combine that he and his family still keep tabs on what’s going on there and with the Bills.
Concepcion's media availability
”The Bills [are] actually my dad’s favorite team,” said Concepcion. “I’ve been watching them since I was young.”
Concepcion also added that he met with the team and that their meeting went “really well.”
He also noted how he’d be “grateful” to play with MVP Josh Allen, who he called “one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.”
WR's playing style
Concepcion’s game is reminiscent of former Buffalo wideout Percy Harvin. During his 2023 season with the Wolfpack, Concepcion totaled 1,159 yards of total offense, with 839 receiving and 320 rushing.
This past season with the Aggies, he posted career-highs with 919 receiving yards, 12 total touchdowns and 456 punt return yards. Two of those 12 TDs also came on punt returns.
Considering his high school track background— a two-time state champion in North Carolina— Concepcion should test very well at the combine. And if his testing numbers match his weapon ability on the field, the Bills should consider bringing Concepcion back to Western New York as a draft pick.
The Bills will have seven selections at the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 23 in Pittsburgh.
