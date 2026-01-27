Buffalo Bills address obvious need in early Mel Kiper 2026 mock draft

It’s safe to say the Buffalo Bills’ passing attack lacked a little flair this past season. In 2025, wide receiver Khalil Shakir led the team in catches (72) and receiving yards (719), while tight end Dalton Kincaid led the club with five touchdown receptions. The latter was also second on the club with 571 receiving yards and five TD catches.

The team finished 15th in the league in passing yards per game, and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen threw for 25 score while serving up 10 interceptions. In ’24, Buffalo was ninth in aerial yards per game, and Shakir once again led the team in catches and receiving yards.

It’s safe to say that the franchise has yet to replace four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, who is actually preparing for Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots. In four seasons in Orchard Park (2020-23), he caught at least 100 balls and totaled 1,100-plus yards each year.

Could this be the offseason that GM Brandon Beane uses a first-round pick on a wideout? It’s something the organization hasn’t done since Sammy Watkins was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) brings down Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s Mel Kiper put out a 2026 mock draft last week and has the club using the 26th overall pick on University of Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell II.

“As Buffalo looks for a new coach, it also might start evaluating its wide receiver room. The Bills haven't had a true WR1 nor any pass catcher clear 850 yards since Stefon Diggs was traded in 2024. And when the injuries started to pile up at the position in the playoffs, things only got worse.”

“Picking in this range makes it difficult to find impact wideouts,” added Kiper, “and Brazzell would be the sixth off the board (marking the 10th time this century that six or more wide receivers have gone in Round 1). But he also has the skill set to be a standout in the pros. His 6’5” frame, long arms, sure hands and great concentration make him a big-time target in the end zone and on contested balls. I also see the explosiveness to get out of his breaks and separate. Brazzell tallied 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.”

Of course, this year’s draft doesn’t kick off until April 23. Meanwhile, the Bills are still looking for a new head coach.

Nov 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

