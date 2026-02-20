Bills Land Puka Nacua Comparison in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

For the second year in a row, Khalil Shakir led the Buffalo Bills in receptions and receiving yards. In 2024, he had 76 receptions for 821 yards, and recorded 72 receptions for 719 yards in 2025.

He's proven to be a reliable option in the slot, but averaged roughly 10 yards per reception over the past two seasons. Buffalo needed someone else to step up as an option on the boundary to help stretch the field.

They hoped Keon Coleman would bring that to the table, but after two seasons, he has yet to prove that he can be counted on. That's led to calls for the Bills to use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft on the best available receiver.

MORE: Bills Urged to Trade Premium Pick for Explosive WR With Off-Field Concerns

That's the route NFL.com's Charles Davis goes in his first mock draft of the offseason. Davis has the Bills taking Washington's Denzel Boston, saying the pick is too easy.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"It seems too easy. A WR to satisfy not just a team need and an elite QB, but a most invested fan base? Sounds good to me," Davis wrote.

MORE: Bills' former fifth-round draft pick leaving Browns, Reunion Would Fill Big OL Hole

Boston is a big target at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and knows how to use his size. He's excellent at hauling in contested catches, but also has great acceleration. He's coming off a season with 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In addition to his work as a receiver, Boston had eight punt returns for 104 yards with a touchdown last season.

NFL Draft expert compares Denzel Boston to Puka Nacua

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While Davis doesn't go into detail on what Boston offers as a prospect, another NFL writer does. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein admits speed could be a concern for Boston, but believes he compares favorably to 2025 reception leader Puka Nacua.

"Two-year starter with elite ball skills that should supersede athletic/speed limitations. A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness. Boston gets off the line with good burst and maintains his top speed throughout the route," Zierlein wrote.

MORE: NFL Columnist Urges Bills to do 'Everything' to Sign Speedy Free Agent WR

"He could have issues beating press, but releases can also be schemed. He’s very skilled when it comes to winning jump balls and contested throws. Boston also knows how to win in the red zone. Acclimating to NFL competition could take a year, but Boston has the makeup to become a productive possession target with above-average red-zone value."

If Boston can produce anything close to the level that Nacua does, it would be a massive win for Buffalo, should they bring him in.