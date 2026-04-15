Four Bills' Day 3 Draft Targets to Replace Ryan Van Demark Who Left for More Money

Starting left guard David Edwards wasn't the only offensive lineman to leave the Buffalo Bills for more money elsewhere this offseason.

After the Bills issued the right of first refusal tender (3.547 million) to trusted swing tackle Ryan Van Demark, the restricted free agent signed a one-year, $4.27 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

"The $3.5 million was even a tough number for us to do," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings on March 30 in Phoenix. "We really like Vandy and are proud of his development. Thought last year, he took a step forward, played and, obviously, we won some games with him at tackle."

Van Demark's departure opens the understudy role behind starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. While the Bills have 2024 sixth-rounder Tylan Grable and 2025 seventh-rounder Chase Lundt in the mix, they will presumably add more to the position at some point this spring.

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) blocks during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"We do feel like a Tylan Grable, Chase Lundt in his second year. Who knows what happens in the draft, but we'll still try to add depth," said Beane.

Buffalo currently has four draft picks from No. 126 overall to No. 182 overall. Investing a mid-round selection in a potential replacement for the reliable Van Demark would likely prove more economically feasible than signing a veteran in May. It also falls in line of Beane's draft-and-develop roster building philosophy.

While there have been no known Bills' 30 visits with offensive tackles, New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot has confirmed a Zoom meeting with Florida's Austin Barber. He is one of our four Day 3 offensive tackle prospects for the Bills to target.

Austin Barber, Florida

The 6-foot-7 Barber made 50 career appearances for Florida, including 25 consecutive starts to end his tenure. Prior to becoming the full-time starting left tackle, Barber gained experience on the right side against Southeastern Conference competition.

At the NFL Combine, Barber registered a 5.12-second 40 with a 9-foot-3 broad jump. His 9.81 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks 32nd out of 1,642 offensive tackle prospects tracked since 1987. According to analyst Lance Zierlein, "Barber projects as a Day 3 pick with a chance of becoming a swing tackle," which is in line with Buffalo's needs.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (OL02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jude Bowry, Boston College

The 6-foot-5 Bowry made 21 starts as Boston College's left tackle over the last two seasons. He was limited to nine appearances by a leg injury in 2025.

The BC team captain tested well at the NFL Combine. His 9-foot-7 broad jump ranked third amongst all offensive line prospects while his 34.5-inch vertical leap was fourth best.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Enrique Cruz, Kansas

The Syracuse transfer started all 12 games at right tackle for Kansas in 2025. Cruz, who made 12 starts as the Orange's left tackle in 2023, may be, pound for pound, the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft class.

Cruz, who is over 6-foot-5 with 33.75-inch arms, registered an incredible 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (out of 10) as a result of his NFL Combine performance. His 9-foot-8 broad jump and 35-inch vertical were the second best marks of all offensive linemen who participated in Indianapolis. One of nine prospects to break the 5.0-second barrier in the 40, Cruz officially clocked in at 4.94s. Western New York-based NFL analyst Chris Trapasso tabbed Cruz as one of his "favorite Day 3 blockers."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drew Shelton, Penn State

The four-year contributor totaled 28 starts as Penn State's left tackle over the past two seasons. It's worth noting that Bills' new offensive assistant Trace McSorley had an up-close look at Shelton as a member of the Nittany Lions' staff.

The 6-foot-5 Shelton, who made 48 career appearances in college, put up solid numbers for a tackle at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40 in 5.16s to go with a 31-inch vertical jump. Graded as a mid-round pick by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, Shelton has the fundamentals to make an impact in the NFL.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images