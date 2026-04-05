Free Agent's Departure Shifts Bills' NFL Draft Day 3 Priority to 'Premium Position'

The offensive tackle's Instagram story serves as a reminder that the Buffalo Bills have a hole to fill.

Ryan Van Demark revealed his Minnesota Vikings jersey number (72) to his social media followers on Saturday, two weeks after the Bills declined to match the $4.27 million offer sheet that the restricted free agent received from his new team.

Buffalo tendered Van Demark with the right of first refusal tag, but didn't have enough salary cap space to go above the $3.5 million mark. As a result, the Bills' offense loses a key depth piece who was able to step in and start at tackle in a pinch.

"The $3.5 million was even a tough number for us to do," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the league meetings in Phoenix. "We really like Vandy and are proud of his development. Thought last year, he took a step forward, played and, obviously, we won some games with him at tackle."

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) blocks during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What Bills must replace

The 28-year-old Van Demark, who spent the 2022 campaign on the practice squad, played 43 regular season games for Buffalo over the past three years.

Van Demark was active for every game in 2025, making three starts at right tackle and one start on the left side. The 6-foot-6 bookend logged a career-high 312 offensive snaps in relief of Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins.

"Tackles are a premium position," said Beane. "We tried our best [to retain Van Demark]. Now, you have to look at our cap, and we obviously spent the money on DJ [Moore] and [Bradley] Chubb and some of these other guys."

As a result, the Bills must identify a successor for a productive backup who got paid elsewhere.

Potential NFL Draft Day 3 solutions

While the Bills have other draft needs that will likely take priority in the early rounds, it seems sensible to use a Day 3 pick to take a swing at finding a fledgling swing tackle.

Tylan Grable, a 2024 sixth-round selection, would be the primary backup tackle had the Bills needed to make a choice today, but more competition will likely arrive in the near future.

Bills Ryan Van Demark works with Tylan Grable after the official end of practice. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

"We do feel like a Tylan Grable, Chase Lundt in his second year. Who knows what happens in the draft, but we'll still try to add depth," said Beane.

The Bills have five picks over the draft's final four rounds, starting with No. 126 overall on Day 3. One of their two fifth-rounders could translate into good value at offensive tackle. Florida's Austin Barber and Boston College's Jude Bowry are two names who may draw interest in that vicinity.