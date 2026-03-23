Bills Let One Position Group Get Worse during NFL Free Agency

It's all relative when using the word "worse" as a descriptor, especially when the situation remains positive.

With continuity amongst starters and backups likely a factor, the Buffalo Bills' offensive line has been performed remarkably well as a group over the past two seasons.

Buffalo's hog mollies marvelously protected quarterback Josh Allen during his 2024 MVP run before paving the way for running back James Cook to capture the 2025 NFL rushing title.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since 2023, however, the Bills have experienced noteworthy change up front. Not only did the acclaimed unit lose one starter, it no longer features the same quality depth.

While returning four proven starters puts the Bills in a better situation than the majority of NFL teams, their offensive line, as a whole, is unquestionably worse off than it was when the 2025 season ended.

New starter must emerge

While Buffalo was able to re-sign starting center Connor McGovern, left guard David Edwards landed with the New Orleans Saints on a four-year contract reportedly worth $61 million.

"Would have loved to have retained them both, but knew the economics, with the cap, that was going to be a long shot. So I was hoping to get one and, I'm glad to get McGovern," said general manager Brandon Beane last week during a Centered on Buffalo Podcast appearance.

McGovern's return is undoubtedly a positive development for the Bills, but it doesn't fill the hole at left guard. As it currently stands, Buffalo will attempt to turn utilityman Alec Anderson into a starter.

Although Anderson has been a reliable reserve over the past two seasons, it's unrealistic to expect the 26-year-old to step in without any drop-off from the battle-tested Edwards, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams prior to completing a three-year stint with the Bills.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Depth disappears

Presuming Anderson replaces Edwards in the starting lineup, the Bills need to identify a replacement for the backup role that he played for the past two seasons.

At the moment, Buffalo will need to fill two second-string spots with swing tackle Ryan Van Demark leaving for a pay raise from the Minnesota Vikings. Van Demark was the primary understudy to Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, preventing any noticeable drop-off when needed to substitute for one of the starters on multiple occasions.

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) blocks Chicago Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville (47) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills were fortunate to have both Anderson and Van Demark standing by last season when Dawkins and Brown were unavailable for a Week 13 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Anderson filling in at right tackle and Van Demark manning the left tackle spot, Buffalo marched to a 26-7 victory.

This year, however, that high quality depth is no longer in place.

Bills' projected offensive line starters

LT Dion Dawkins



LG Alec Anderson



C Connor McGovern



RG O'Cyrus Torrence



RT Spencer Brown



Key depth — T Tylan Grable, C Sedrick Van Pran Granger, T Chase Lundt