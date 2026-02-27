Joe Brady Taps Penn State Connection for Bills' Latest Staff Addition

Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady has fond memories from his time in Happy Valley.

Spring-boarding his coaching career, Brady served as a Penn State graduate assistant for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Speaking at the NFL Combine 10 years later, the 36-year-old acknowledged the influence that former Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead had on his career.

When viewed through that lens, Brady's latest coaching staff addition is rather unsurprising. Per multiple reports, including one from Nittany Lions' insider Daniel Gallen, the Bills are hiring former Penn State starting quarterback Trace McSorley as an offensive assistant.

"The biggest thing I was looking for was people who weren't exactly like me," said Brady about his approach to building a staff for the first time.

McSorley, who took over as Penn State's starting quarterback while Brady was on staff one decade ago, spent the 2025 campaign as the Nittany Lions' assistant quarterbacks coach. Now, he's getting his first NFL coaching opportunity from a former graduate assistant who has climbed the ladder.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL playing career

The 30-year-old McSorley went to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 197 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared for three games combined over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

McSorley started the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad before being signed by the Arizona Cardinals in late November. He made three appearances for the 2022 Cardinals, including his lone career start. In a 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 25, McSorley went 24-of-45 passing for 217 yards and one interception.

The Penn State record holder has not been with an NFL team since the 2024 preseason. In his final exhibition appearance for the Washington Commanders, he finished 12-of-25 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) against theTampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Memorable 2016 season

Wth Brady on staff, McSorley appeared in seven games as redshirt freshman in 2015 before taking over as the full-time starter in 2016. What ensued was a record-setting collegiate career.

McSorley started all 14 games for a Penn State team that went 11-3 overall in 2016, ending with a 52-49 loss to Southern California in the Rose Bowl.

Jan 1, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference passing leader recorded at least touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown in seven of the 14 starts. He averaged a conference-high 9.34 yards per pass.

McSorley set a bevy of career records during his Penn State tenure, including standards for wins (31), completions (720), passing yards (9,899), TD passes (77).