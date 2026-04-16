Proposed Bills-Eagles Trade Could Solve WR Depth With Omar Cooper Jr.

With just one week remaining until the 2026 NFL draft, there’s no true consensus on what the Buffalo Bills will do with their selection in Round 1.

What we do know is this is an incredibly important draft for general manager Brandon Beane. Our own Alex Brasky called it the most crucial draft Beane has ever been a part of, pointing to their limited number of picks compared to their high number of roster holes.

Buffalo enters the draft without a pick in Round 2, and they have seven selections overall. That gives credence to the idea of trading back to acquire more capital, but the better move could be trading up and landing someone they know will have an instant impact.

That’s what makes a recent hypothetical trade floated by NFL.com so intriguing. Using NFL IQ to predict trades during the opening round, the Bills were named as a team that could make a move.

In this prediction, they send the 26th overall pick as well as No. 126 in Round 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 23. With that selection, they end up taking Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. fits Joe Brady’s offense like a glove

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein praises Cooper for his versatility and ability to pick up yards after contact. Cooper, who spent much of his time in the slot, can play outside just as efficiently, which would make him a valuable piece for Joe Brady’s offense.

That said, it’s his ability to pick up yards after the catch that really stands out. We all know Brady loves screen passes and Josh Allen has always been great at getting the ball to his receivers on the move, allowing them to use their playmaking ability to rack up yardage.

Cooper has the ability to thrive in both areas, and can pick up yardage as a runner as well.

Bills rarely select WRs in Round 1

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins throws his hands in the air after failing to make a catch against the Raiders. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While Keon Coleman was the team’s first selection in 2024, he was taken in Round 2. In fact, the Bills have not taken a receiver in the opening round under Beane.

The last time they did select a wideout in Round 1 was in 2014 when they traded up for Clemson’s Sammy Watkins. Buffalo sent pick No. 9 as well as a first and fourth-round selection in 2015 to the Cleveland Browns for the fourth overall pick, which is where Watkins was selected.

This proposed move would be a change of pace for the Bills, but it wouldn’t be nearly as costly as the last time they went after their preferred receiver early.

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