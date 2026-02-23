4 Josh Allen Supporting Cast Members for Bills to Re-Sign before Free Agency Starts

Twenty-two members of the Buffalo Bills' active roster are set to hit the NFL free-agent market when negotiations can begin on March 9.

While the Bills won't be able to, nor do they likely want to, bring everyone back, there are multiple important role players worthy of returning as supporting cast members for five-time NFL MVP finalist quarterback Josh Allen.

Identifying four pending free agents who offer good value, I've made a case for why the Bills should re-sign each one. Three of the players are on the offensive side of the ball, meaning head coach Joe Brady has witnessed their abilities up close in 2.5 seasons as offensive coordinator.

MORE: Bills' Offseason To Do List Includes Salary Cap Cuts, WR Pursuit and Pass Rush Boost

I did not include wide receiver Gabe Davis on the list since his road to recovery seems arduous, but the door will seemingly be open for a return down the road. Brady has been on record complimenting Davis for what he brings to the offense.

Ryan Van Demark

The reliable backup tackle earned starts in place of both Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown this past season. He has played 43 regular season games for the Bills over the past three years.

MORE: Bills' offensive tackle may have foreshadowed team's next signing

Van Demark's familiarity with the offense and his successful record of pinch hitting only add to his value as a reserve. Buffalo may he best served to offer the restricted free agent a "right of first refusal" tender.

Bills On SI projection —1 year, $3.6 million



Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) blocks during the second half at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Reggie Gilliam

In addition to being a special teams asset, Gilliam has added another wrinkle to the Bills' high-powered offense as a fullback. He's essentially an extra tight end who primarily lines up in the backfield.

MORE: 'Unique' Buffalo Bills sixth-year fullback 'definition of what you want'

Gilliam, who played on a one-year contract worth $2 million, saw a career-high 235 offensive snaps in 2025, noticeably contributing to the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense. With 94 career appearances, he's consistently been a valuable role player over his six seasons in Buffalo.

Bills On SI projection — 2 years, $6 million

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) makes a catch defended by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks

After arriving in late November, the waiver pickup emerged as the Bills' top deep threat down the stretch. Although his numbers weren't eye-popping, Cooks showed he still has some juice left in his legs.

“I would love to be a Buffalo Bill. The process of getting here, coming in here for those seven or so weeks, and building these relationships, it's a special place," said Cooks on locker cleanout day.

MORE: Brandin Cooks echoes Bills' owner on 'bad call' that ended season vs. Broncos

Cooks, a 2014 first-round draft pick with six career 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, quickly developed a good rapport with Allen.

"Got a lot of love for him. I believe so much in him, and ultimately, I just want to be there for him. Help him ultimately hoist that trophy," said Cooks.

Bills On SI projection —1 year, $4 million

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitch Wishnowsky

Wishnowsky finally brought some stability to the punter position last year after becoming the third different player to hold the role over the season's first five weeks. He averaged 41.8 net yards per boot, effectively using directional kicking to limit return opportunities.

MORE: 'Boomin Onion' next man up on Buffalo Bills' punter carousel

Over a 13-game sample, Wishnowsky placed 18 of 38 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He also stepped up and handled kickoffs in response to Matt Prater's late-season injury.

Bills On SI projection — 1 year, $1.5 million