Bills' Interest Building in Speedy WR Prospect Previously Linked to Buffalo

Skyler Bell has been a fun wide receiver prospect to watch throughout the 2026 NFL Draft process. And he’s been one the Buffalo Bills have reportedly kept an eye on.

According to Syracuse.com Bills beat writer Ryan Talbot, an NFL league source has shared that Buffalo has show "significant interest' in the dynamic wideout. After attending Bell’s pro day in March, the former UCONN standout could be in line to join the Bills’ receiving corps after an uneven showing in 2025.

Despite the Huskies playing a schedule independent from any conference, Bell was highly productive in two seasons in Hartford after transferring from Wisconsin.

Per a league source, the #Bills have shown significant interest in #UConn WR Skyler Bell.



Bell finished 2025 with 101 receptions for 1,278 yds & 13 TDs.



The WR has good speed & can hurt teams in all three levels of the field. He’s projected to be a day-two pick.#BillsMafia… pic.twitter.com/04MvDhgjQg — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 13, 2026

Bell’s strong resume

After limited production with the Badgers, Bell joined UCONN in 2024. His first season there was fairly productive, posting 860 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions for 17.2 yards per catch.

He then became one of the best WRs in the country in 2025. Bell notched 101 receptions, 1,278 yards and 13 scores to become a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the country’s top WR.

Bell carried that on-field success over to his showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He recorded a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein made a third-round projection for Bell. The Bills, who do not have a Round 2 selection after trading for wide receiver DJ Moore, have the No. 91 overall pick (Round 3).

What can he add to Buffalo's offense?

UConn wideout Skyler Bell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bell’s the type of receiver who can play all around an offense. The metrics show he’s been deployed on a bevy of routes, and has been productive with many (yes, including in the screen game).

He may be a little raw, though, not having played the same level of competition as going through a Big Ten or SEC schedule. That said, he’s a freakish athlete who has enough skills to be able to compete in any receiver room from Day 1.

Bell could be a valuable draft addition to the Bills’ offense, especially without a true speed deep threat like himself on the roster.