Buffalo Bills Must Address Top Four Roster Holes in NFL Draft

After a tepid start to the offseason, the Buffalo Bills are looking forward to one of their most important drafts in recent memory.

There’s a lot on the line for the Bills this season, and whether they’re able to satisfy the high expectations placed on them entering the upcoming campaign will come down to whether they can hit big on several of their seven selections. Before the first round gets underway on Apr. 23, let’s identify the team’s top four roster needs that it must address entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Edge rusher

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even with the free-agent addition of Bradley Chubb, the Bills could still use an additional piece or two in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s multiple-front defense.

Chubb and Buffalo’s 2025 leading pass rusher, Greg Rousseau, is a solid start. But the Bills need a star for the future and could find one at pick No. 26 overall.

Best options: Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker, Keldric Faulk

Wide receiver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

DJ Moore is better than anything the Bills had on the outside at WR a season ago. However, he’s no world beater.

Moore is a solid player who should help elevate the Buffalo passing game, but the team still needs a young superstar to help catapult this unit to much greater heights.

Best options: Denzel Boston, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion

Linebacker

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Bills should not be sold on Terrel Bernard as one of their off-ball linebackers of the future. His potential running mate, Dorian Williams, doesn’t inspire a boatload of confidence either, but projects a bit better in Leonhard’s system and is two years younger than Bernard.

Attacking an LB somewhere beyond Round 1 would be an ideal scenario for the Bills, who must, at the very least, find a player or two to step into a depth role with a chance of transforming into a starting-caliber player.

Best options: Josiah Trotter, Jake Golday, Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Cornerback

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be wise for the Bills to go after a cornerback with their first-round pick for a second straight season. The Bills brought in Maxwell Hairston with their top selection a year ago and must look to fill other positions of need to kick off this season’s draft slate.

With that said, a CB should definitely be on Buffalo’s mind later on Days 2 and 3, where there should be a few reasonable options available to step in as depth behind Hairston and fellow starter Christian Benford.

Best options: Brandon Cisse, Malik Muhammad, Julian Neal

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