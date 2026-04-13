Buffalo Bills Must Address Top Four Roster Holes in NFL Draft
In this story:
After a tepid start to the offseason, the Buffalo Bills are looking forward to one of their most important drafts in recent memory.
There’s a lot on the line for the Bills this season, and whether they’re able to satisfy the high expectations placed on them entering the upcoming campaign will come down to whether they can hit big on several of their seven selections. Before the first round gets underway on Apr. 23, let’s identify the team’s top four roster needs that it must address entering the 2026 NFL Draft.
Edge rusher
Even with the free-agent addition of Bradley Chubb, the Bills could still use an additional piece or two in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s multiple-front defense.
Chubb and Buffalo’s 2025 leading pass rusher, Greg Rousseau, is a solid start. But the Bills need a star for the future and could find one at pick No. 26 overall.
Best options: Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker, Keldric Faulk
Wide receiver
DJ Moore is better than anything the Bills had on the outside at WR a season ago. However, he’s no world beater.
Moore is a solid player who should help elevate the Buffalo passing game, but the team still needs a young superstar to help catapult this unit to much greater heights.
Best options: Denzel Boston, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion
Linebacker
The Bills should not be sold on Terrel Bernard as one of their off-ball linebackers of the future. His potential running mate, Dorian Williams, doesn’t inspire a boatload of confidence either, but projects a bit better in Leonhard’s system and is two years younger than Bernard.
Attacking an LB somewhere beyond Round 1 would be an ideal scenario for the Bills, who must, at the very least, find a player or two to step into a depth role with a chance of transforming into a starting-caliber player.
Best options: Josiah Trotter, Jake Golday, Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Cornerback
It wouldn’t be wise for the Bills to go after a cornerback with their first-round pick for a second straight season. The Bills brought in Maxwell Hairston with their top selection a year ago and must look to fill other positions of need to kick off this season’s draft slate.
With that said, a CB should definitely be on Buffalo’s mind later on Days 2 and 3, where there should be a few reasonable options available to step in as depth behind Hairston and fellow starter Christian Benford.
Best options: Brandon Cisse, Malik Muhammad, Julian Neal
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky