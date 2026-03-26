Bills Witness Potential WR Target Boost NFL Draft Stock at UConn Pro Day

The Buffalo Bills' minimal salary cap space increases the likelihood of using draft capital to reinforce the receiving corps.

Understandably, the Bills could be hesitant to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver at the 2026 NFL Draft, considering they already gave up their second-round selection in a trade for DJ Moore.

The good news is that the draft class offers plenty of viable mid-round options that can add value to the Bills' wide receivers room. With Buffalo brass present, one of those intriguing prospects boosted his stock at Connecticut's Pro Day on March 24.

UConn's Skyler Bell, an East West Shrine Bowl alumnus, impressed in the 40-yard dash, shuttle run and 3-cone drill as scouts from 27 different NFL teams looked on in Storrs.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bell's draft profile

Prior to his Pro Day performance, Bell was tabbed as a likely mid-round selection amongst this year's draft class. There are multiple sources who labeled the UConn WR as a Top 100 overall prospect, suggesting he could go off the board sometime in Round 3.

Currently, the Bills own four mid-round picks with the earliest being in Round 3 at No. 91 overall. After releasing Curtis Samuel and not yet re-signing Brandin Cooks, Buffalo is likely to have interest in a wide receiver prospect within that range.

Bell, who stands a fraction under six feet tall, set the stage for his Pro Day by testing well at the NFL Combine last month. His 11-foot-1 broad jump was third best amongst all wide receiver prospects and his 41-inch vertical jump ranked fifth amongst the field.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

His 9.62 RAS (Real Athletic Score) was 137th out of 3,926 draft prospects since 1987. That number rose to 9.82 after factoring in his Pro Day numbers. Bell repeated his 4.40-second 40 time while completing the 20-yard shuttle in 4.11s and the 3-cone drill in 6.65s.

Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko proclaimed that Bell's 3-cone time was "ELITE." He also noted that the shuttle time is near the 90th percentile, the prospect had an "Outstanding WR workout too."

More background on Bell

After transferring from Wisconsin, Bell led Connecticut in receiving during back-to-back seasons.

Over 13 games in 2025, he posted team highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,278) and touchdown receptions (13). Bell went for 87 yards and two touchdowns against Duke in addition to seven 100-yard receiving efforts. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award finalist made 25 appearances for the Badgers prior to arriving in Storrs.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein views Bell as "an inside/outside target with adequate size and field-stretching speed," and surmises "his speed and upside should make him a productive starter."