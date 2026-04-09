NFL Draft Stats Shows Bills’ Lack of Investment in One Specific Area

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best NFL teams of the 2020s. And they have done so despite a lack of resources into drafting offensive talent.

The Bills have posted a 73-27 record since 2020, the best in the league. But that has come despite the investment into offensive weaponry to support Josh Allen.

Out of all 32 teams across the NFL, Buffalo ranked dead last in the league in offensive draft capital since 2020. Ironically, the top of the list is the Bills' lowly AFC East rival in the Jets.

total draft capital spent on offensive players since 2020 pic.twitter.com/3DqNAg4Dmh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2026

Now, being at the bottom of the list does not mean a lack of success. Teams ranked No. 31 through 29 are the Rams, Chiefs and Eagles. But out of that bottom four, only Buffalo has not won a Super Bowl in the 2020s.

How many draft picks have Bills used on offense since 2020?

The Bills have selected 21 offensive players throughout this decade, with Dalton Kincaid being the only one to be picked in the first round.

We recently wrote about the potential for the Bills to again use their Round 1 pick on a defensive player when the NFL Draft commences later this month.

Over the aforementioned span, Buffalo has only taken seven offensive players within the top-four rounds in each of those six drafts.

And yet, the Bills have still posted one of the top offenses across the decade. Buffalo has ranked top 10 in both points and yards in each season of the 2020s.

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10). | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

And to be frank, that has a lot to do with Allen. The MVP QB has masked a lot of the lack of offensive talent with his dual-threat capabilities.

But that has not gotten the Bills over the hump, let alone to a Super Bowl. So, maybe this is a sign to atone for that lack of offensive draftees?

The Bills enter the 2026 draft with seven total picks. And this could be the year they buck the recent defense-first trends, especially with an offensive-minded coach now at the helm, Joe Brady.