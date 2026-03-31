Bills' Joe Brady Outlines Type of Player Buffalo is Seeking in Free Agency

With the Buffalo Bills’ shift to Joe Brady came a newfound mentality for the organization, which is anticipating a looser feel under its new head coach.

That transition was affirmed when the Bills signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. The veteran defensive back has been known to ruffle some feathers throughout his career, and as it turns out, that’s exactly what Brady hopes he does in Buffalo.

“I wouldn’t say the Buffalo Bills in general haven’t had an edge, but there are certain personalities that I was looking for,” said Brady from the NFL League Meetings. “You have to find a happy medium, right? You want to find some guys on your team that are, you know, call it—they check all the boxes. You want some guys that are gonna stir the locker room a little bit.”

A change in style

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Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson has played for four teams over the past three seasons and has had a few instances of conflict throughout his seven-year NFL career. Under former head coach Sean McDermott, Gardner-Johnson was not a player the Bills would be inclined to sign. But under Brady, Buffalo appears primed to take a few more chances on personnel.

“You need those types of guys,” Brady added. “… I told [Brandon Beane] when we went through this process, let’s not take anyone out of an evaluation just because of their background. Let’s talk through it and figure out what their issues might be.”

It will be interesting to see how that idea translates to the NFL Draft, where the Bills will begin with pick No. 26. There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the league’s rookie selection process. Perhaps Buffalo will be more willing to take a risk on a high-upside player with character concerns in his past.

Stark transition

The 2026 NFL Draft Clock is shown Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under the previous regime, the Bills were known for their squeaky-clean image when it came to player selection. But with Brady on board, changes have already occurred in how the team views prospective talent.

I expect that will continue, even when it comes to bringing in first-year players in late April.

The Bills’ roster needs remain aplenty, including edge rusher, linebacker, wide receiver and more, lining a long list of possibilities for Buffalo beginning in Round 1. The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Apr. 23, with the Bills holding seven picks throughout the selection process.

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