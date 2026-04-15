Jordyn Tyson's Falling Draft Stock Presents Golden Opportunity for Bills

The 2026 NFL Draft is about a week away, and the Buffalo Bills will have to wait until No. 26 overall to make their first selection. As they wait, one of the class's top prospects could fall to them.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most talented receiver in the 2026 draft class, but concerns about his injury history could cause him to fall from his once-projected top-10 pick status.

Tyson missed time in each of his four collegiate seasons due to knee, collarbone and hamstring injuries. The most significant one was a torn ACL, MCL and PCL as a freshman for Colorado. He transferred to Arizona State the next year while recovering, which forced him to miss most of 2023. That injury is the primary concern for his draft stock.

This would not be the first time in recent memory that a highly regarded prospect fell a long way due to injury concerns. The Bills can refer to an example from the 2025 NFL Draft to anticipate whether Tyson, a two-time third-team All-American, could be available at No. 26.

We wrote on how Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is open to using first-round capital on the right WR.

Déjà vu?

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL front offices may refer to a similar situation to Tyson's from 2025 — a highly rated prospect with injury concerns who fell a long way in the draft, yet still showed promise as a rookie.

Cornerback Will Johnson was widely considered the No. 2 player at his position in the 2025 class behind Travis Hunter, who went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Concerns about a reportedly degenerative knee contributed to his fall to the 47th overall pick, where he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the fourth cornerback off the board, after Buffalo's first-round selection, Maxwell Hairston.

Johnson showed flashes in his rookie season, with his 60.8 Pro Football Focus grade ranking around the league average. If Tyson can get past his knee issues, Buffalo would be a match made in heaven for him.

How would Tyson fit in Buffalo?

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) makes a catch in the second quarter of the game between Arizona State and the Texas State Bobcats. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Tyson, whose career high in receiving yards was 1,101 in his redshirt sophomore season, ranking 16th nationally, has been described as a player who can line up anywhere on the field.

Another notable aspect of his game is his ability to win contested catches. At 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Tyson is built for one-on-one matchups and he has the ball skills to capitalize on those opportunities. That could make him a valuable red-zone target for quarterback Josh Allen.

Tyson has also worked with experienced mentors. Four-time Pro Bowl receiver and 2006 Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward was his receivers coach at Arizona State, and learning under new head coach Joe Brady could further help his development.

There are plenty of suitors for Tyson before Buffalo is on the clock on April 23. However, if his injury issues cause him to fall, the Bills should pounce on this opportunity.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) waves to fans after a reception against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images