Revealing Bills Intel Points to Buffalo's NFL Draft Plan

The Buffalo Bills have a few obvious needs with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away.

And two of them stand out above the rest, according to an NFL insider.

Jordan Reid wrote in a piece for ESPN that the Bills have been connected to a couple of positions in particular—wide receiver and linebacker—with the selection process fast approaching.

“Even after the acquisition of [DJ] Moore, they are looking for true separators who can play a multitude of spots in formations,” penned the draft expert.

At wide receiver, one name that has been linked to the Bills is Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who recently announced he will host a workout for prospective teams on Apr. 17. Tyson has a long injury history and did not participate in testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Reid also laid out an intriguing option to fill one of the team’s top holes defensively, highlighting Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter as a “name to watch” for Buffalo in the upcoming draft.

“He’s a high-upside option who can be a long-term contributor in the middle,” Reid added about Trotter.

Draft day projections

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson was once touted as a high-end first-round pick. However, due to injury concerns, his draft stock has dipped.

“We play a physical sport, but yeah, I’ve never had soft tissue injuries,” said Tyson at the combine. “Kind of just working through that right now, and I feel like if you look at my track history, after every injury, I came back better than ever, I feel like. So that’s my answer right there.”

After he was limited to just three games in 2023, Tyson bounced back with a 75-reception, 1,101-yard season, which included 10 touchdowns in 2024. The speedy, downfield target previously revealed he met with the Bills leading up to the draft.

Trotter is projected to be drafted on Day 2, when Buffalo holds one pick in Round 3. The Bills previously sent their second-round pick to the Bears in the trade for Moore. Buffalo also hosted Trotter for a predraft visit in early March.

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Good things overall,” said Trotter at the combine regarding what he’s hearing about where he may be drafted. “From first to second, maybe third. I’m just trusting the process and let the chips fall where the chips fall. Not worry too much about it.”

The former Tigers LB recorded a career-high 13 tackles for loss during the 2025 campaign, adding two sacks.

Surveying the situation

The Bills are currently equipped with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as their top two off-ball linebackers. Both players are former third-round picks of the Bills: Bernard was selected in 2022, followed by Williams in 2023. If Trotter were to be selected, he could enter a competition with one of the team’s current contributors, or perhaps both, for a starting role.

The Bills hold seven draft picks, beginning with pick No. 26 in the first round, which is set to begin on Apr. 23.

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