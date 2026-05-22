Bills Cornerbacks Named Surprising Reason for Optimism in 2026

As the Buffalo Bills prepared for the 2026 NFL draft, general manager Brandon Beane was honest about the team's most pressing need. While wide receiver was a concern, as was the EDGE, Beane said cornerback was an area they wanted to address.

Beane accurately stated that cornerback is a premium position, and pointed out how deep they had to go this past season due to injuries. Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky recently went in-depth on this topic, discussing how often Buffalo is without a key defensive back in clutch situations.

That's why they selected two cornerbacks in the draft, taking Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun in Round 2 and Missouri's Toriano Pride Jr. in the seventh round. Those additions might not be enough to assuage concerns among the fan base, but SI.com's Eva Geitheim believes the position can be better by the end of the regular season.

New cornerbacks could give the Bills renewed hope in the postseason

Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. warms up before a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Geitheim named one reason for optimism for every NFL team, and for the Bills, she says the new cornerbacks could be enough to keep the defense from letting Josh Allen down again.

"The Bills should have better corners come postseason. After watching Dane Jackson and a 31-year-old Tre’Davious White get beaten in coverage during the divisional round, the Bills drafted corners Davison Igbinosun and Toriano Pride Jr. Will the additions pay off? Stay tuned, but the Bills needed to do something to prevent the defense from letting Josh Allen down in the postseason again (assuming he doesn’t have another turnover-riddled performance)."

Buffalo hasn't re-signed White or Jackson, and also traded Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders as they decided to revamp their cornerback corps around Christian Benford and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. They also signed Dee Alford as well as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of playing in the slot. Throwing in Igbinosun and Pride could be enough to help new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard find success.

As much as CBs will help, the offense remains key

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

A healthy and deep cornerback room will go a long way for the Buffalo defense, but this team is still going to be incredibly dependent on Josh Allen and the offense.

Beane addressed concerns on that side as well, thankfully, adding D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears. He's in line to be their new WR1 and Buffalo could see significant snaps from rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell, who fits their offense like a glove.

Time will tell if this is enough, but there's plenty of reason for optimism, even outside of the cornerback position.