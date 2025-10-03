Shark sequels not on Keon Coleman's list when spending time with Bills' movie buff QB
While Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman apparently enjoys a good sci-fiction original, he isn't too keen on sequels.
In fact, the 22-year-old doesn't spend much time leisurely watching television during his daily life as an NFL player.
Coleman, who hopes to one day experience swimming amongst sharks, won't even make an exception for Shark Week programming.
“I used to [watch Shark Week] on sci-fi, like, when I was growing up. I don't even really watch TV nowadays," said Coleman this week on One Bills Live.
The industry's recycling of stale ideas is not enough to attract Coleman's interest.
"There don't be no, what, they gonna come up with a Jaws 37?" said Coleman. "Like, there ain't many more shark movies you're gonna make."
Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen is a movie buff married to Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld.
Although his thoughts on "Sharknado" are unknown, Allen is a film quote machine. During HBO's "Hard Knocks" docuseries, which featured the Bills throughout training camp, the 29-year-old Allen was routinely re-enacting lines from a wide range of movies, including 1990s cult comedy "Tommy Boy" starring Chris Farley and David Spade.
Although Coleman wasn't watching much television this offseason, he made it a point to spend ample time with Allen as a means of improving his game.
"Spending a good bit of time with Josh, making sure we're on the same page," said Coleman.
The wide receiver's offseason work is paying dividends early in Year 2. Coleman leads the Bills with 203 receiving yards through four weeks.
“Just a lot of hard work in the off season. Pretty much perfecting the craft of receiver, working on running form, speed, being able to get out of cuts, just different stuff like that. Just overall sharpen in my game," said Coleman.
Unfortunately, neither Coleman nor Allen are amongst the Bills' players who were cast in the Hallmark Channel holiday exclusive set to premiere on November 22.
They will, however, be starring on NBC's Sunday Night Football show in Week 5 when the New England Patriots visit Orchard Park.
