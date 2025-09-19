Bills Central

Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' schedule featuring Bills' movie unveiled

The schedule is out for the Buffalo Bills' highly-anticipated particpation in Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' programming

Steve Schirripa in "Holiday Touchdown"
Steve Schirripa in "Holiday Touchdown" / © Hallmark Channel
This past summer, it was HBO.

Next, it's Hallmark Channel for the holidays.

After a seemingly-successful five-episode run as the host franchise for HBO's annual "Hard Knocks" training camp-focused documentary series, the Buffalo Bills are at the center of a Hallmark holiday exclusive that is set to air only days before Thanksgiving.

As summer turns to fall, Hallmark revealed the schedule for its upcoming original holiday programming with "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" earning a prime November Saturday night time slot.

RELATED: HBO delivers highly disappointing 'Hard Knocks' season finale starring Buffalo Bills

The network's highly-anticipated Countdown to Christmas lineup kicks off on October 17 and runs through December 22. The Bills-inspired original film will premiere on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

It will not be a gameday eve for Buffalo with its Week 12 matchup happening two days prior on the November 20 edition of Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Star-studded holiday movie cast

Eight current Bills, including head coach Sean McDermott, are set to appear in the film. Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, backup running back Ray Davis, left tackle Dion Dawkins, longsnapper Reid Ferguson, safety Damar Hamlin, tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Joshua Palmer comprise the players' portion of the cast list.

Dion Dawkins selfie
Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) poses with fans during an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL-themed holiday movie, which will be the second of its kind, also features multiple highly-accomplished television stars. Former "Sopranos" cast members Joe Pantoliano, also known as Joey Pants, and Steve Schirripa have roles in the Hallmark feature.

While Pantoliano's incredibly eclectic filmography includes a part in "The Goonies," he will never live down the marvelous performance as Ralphie Cifaretto in the acclaimed HBO series. Schirripa has become known for his recurring appearances on "Blue Bloods," but will always be synonymous with Bobby Baccala.

RELATED: Josh Allen's unforgettable anniversary gift to parents after Bills' primetime victory

Tony Danza, who starred in the highly-successful "Who's the Boss?" 1980s sitcom, is also in "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story," as are five retired Buffalo legends. All key contributors during the Super Bowl years, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Steve Tasker and Scott Norwood will make their Hallmark Channel debuts.

Filming, on location throughout Western New York, was completed in the spring.

Watch 'Holiday Touchdown' trailer

