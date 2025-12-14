Josh Allen discusses viral sideline moment following Bills win vs. Patriots

Josh Allen had a gritty performance in Week 15 as he led the Buffalo Bills on a massive comeback against the New England Patriots.

Facing a 21-0 deficit in the first half, Allen just kept chipping away at the lead, eventually coming away with a 35-31 victory. It was a full team effort as they outscored their rivals 35-10 to improve to 10-4 on the season and keep their AFC East title hopes alive.

During the game, the Bills left it all on the field, especially Allen. Just before their final scoring drive, Allen was caught by cameras throwing up as he prepared to take the field.

He showed no ill effects after that as the Bills took the lead for good. After the game, he still seemed fine and said there was nothing to worry about. In fact, it said it happens often.

"It basically happens every game. If I don't get enough out pregame... It just happens," Allen on his sideline sickness.

-Josh Allen on throwing up on the sideline#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus https://t.co/e15aKtGVi9 pic.twitter.com/25iZ23ZNl0 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 14, 2025

Josh Allen once again an MVP favorite

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP award, and while the Bills have had their share of issues this season, he's once again going to be one of the favorites to take home the prestigious award.

Entering this weekend, New England quarterback Drake Maye was being praised for his work. He led his team on a 10-game winning streak, which included a victory over Buffalo in Week 5. Had he led them to another win over the Bills, Maye would have been wildly popular in the MVP discussion.

As fate would have it, Allen was the one who made the key plays in this game. He also did so without nearly as much help around him as Maye has. For that reason, Allen has to be atop the list when discussing the best player in the league this year. Should they catch the Patriots, it would only strengthen his case.

