Footage Shows Ex-NFL Reporter Dianna Russini's Police Encounter After Breaking Bills Story

After resigning from her prominent position with The Athletic back on April 14, which occurred exactly one week after news broke regarding her apparent questionable relationship with current New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, the veteran reporter is once again finding herself in the limelight.

At the beginning of the week, body camera footage from a police officer in the Ridgewood, New Jersey, area was obtained and released that showed Russini seemingly attempting to avoid getting a traffic ticket by explaining to the officer that she was simply doing a “work thing” on her phone, which is why she was then pulled over for distracted driving on January 19, 2026.

The full video, which can be seen here, was first leaked by Adam Herbets of The Center Square.

Does that date ring a bell, Bills Mafia?

Well, it should.

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks at the replay on the screen during first-half action at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on October 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The day Terry Pegula shook the NFL world

It was the day that Bills owner Terry Pegula pulled out a shocking move to terminate longtime coach Sean McDermott’s contract with the team, subsequently paving the way for former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over as Buffalo’s new head man in charge on January 27.

Russini was supposedly sending out a post on X to report the time-sensitive connection.

“So, you’re not gonna care, (but) I’m an NFL reporter. And, I just broke (the story) that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills, and that is what I was just (doing),” Russini can be heard saying in the video.

Current Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula is pictured watching a past training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I was just sending a tweet. And, I was gonna pull over because I have to make calls. I know you don’t care, but I’m just letting you know my reason why. It was a work thing. It was an emergency . . . for what I do.

“Like, I’m shocked that they fired him. I cannot believe it. You know who I was on the phone with? Brian Daboll. Because he wants the job.”

There's always a Bills connection somewhere, isn't there?

Much more can be seen from the interaction during the full video, but a small snippet also made the rounds over on X on Tuesday.

Take a look.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy seemingly caught a stray from former NFL insider Dianna Russini when she was pulled over by police in January for texting and driving, as seen in video footage of the incident making rounds online. https://t.co/Qk2yO4Mn5y pic.twitter.com/Kth9xthvUE — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2026

There’s always a Bills connection, isn’t there Bills Mafia? Sometimes, though, I’d be willing to bet that fans wish that wasn’t the case.

But, any publicity is good publicity . . . at least that’s how the saying goes.

As for the individual involved in the video, however, that might not be the right expression to use.

Buffalo Bills franchise QB Josh Allen (right) stands alongside former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (left) during a past training camp practice at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, ultimately, in the end it appears as if neither Daboll nor Russini have the job that either of them coveted at the time that the incident was recorded.

At least the cop wasn’t a Jets fan, I guess. Right?

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