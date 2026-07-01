Footage Shows Ex-NFL Reporter Dianna Russini's Police Encounter After Breaking Bills Story
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After resigning from her prominent position with The Athletic back on April 14, which occurred exactly one week after news broke regarding her apparent questionable relationship with current New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, the veteran reporter is once again finding herself in the limelight.
At the beginning of the week, body camera footage from a police officer in the Ridgewood, New Jersey, area was obtained and released that showed Russini seemingly attempting to avoid getting a traffic ticket by explaining to the officer that she was simply doing a “work thing” on her phone, which is why she was then pulled over for distracted driving on January 19, 2026.
The full video, which can be seen here, was first leaked by Adam Herbets of The Center Square.
Does that date ring a bell, Bills Mafia?
Well, it should.
The day Terry Pegula shook the NFL world
It was the day that Bills owner Terry Pegula pulled out a shocking move to terminate longtime coach Sean McDermott’s contract with the team, subsequently paving the way for former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over as Buffalo’s new head man in charge on January 27.
Russini was supposedly sending out a post on X to report the time-sensitive connection.
“So, you’re not gonna care, (but) I’m an NFL reporter. And, I just broke (the story) that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills, and that is what I was just (doing),” Russini can be heard saying in the video.
“I was just sending a tweet. And, I was gonna pull over because I have to make calls. I know you don’t care, but I’m just letting you know my reason why. It was a work thing. It was an emergency . . . for what I do.
“Like, I’m shocked that they fired him. I cannot believe it. You know who I was on the phone with? Brian Daboll. Because he wants the job.”
There's always a Bills connection somewhere, isn't there?
Much more can be seen from the interaction during the full video, but a small snippet also made the rounds over on X on Tuesday.
Take a look.
There’s always a Bills connection, isn’t there Bills Mafia? Sometimes, though, I’d be willing to bet that fans wish that wasn’t the case.
But, any publicity is good publicity . . . at least that’s how the saying goes.
As for the individual involved in the video, however, that might not be the right expression to use.
And, ultimately, in the end it appears as if neither Daboll nor Russini have the job that either of them coveted at the time that the incident was recorded.
At least the cop wasn’t a Jets fan, I guess. Right?
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports