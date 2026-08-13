Bills Predicted to Reclaim AFC East Crown Despite Major Question Mark

After winning the AFC East six consecutive seasons, the Buffalo Bills finished second in 2025 with a record of 12-5. That was two games behind the 14-3 New England Patriots, who went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

As for Buffalo, they suffered a loss in the second round of the playoffs at the hands of the Denver Broncos. That defeat ushered in plenty of change as the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott and promoted Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Brady has a revamped staff which includes new coordinators on offense (Pete Carmichael), defense (Jim Leonhard), and special teams (Jeff Rodgers). They also revamped their roster with DJ Moore being added as a WR1 on offense. Defensively, they brought in Bradley Chubb at EDGE as well as defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Dee Alford, and Geno Stone. Throw in a solid draft class and the Bills are expected to contend once again this year.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes their changes are enough for Buffalo to reclaim the AFC East. He did say that while Moore’s addition will help the offense flourish, the defense might need time under Leonhard to find its rhythm.

”The Bills will need time to adjust to new defensive play-caller Jim Leonhard. That said, they have the veteran talent to field a stingy unit with the addition of edge-rusher Bradley Chubb and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson joining the No. 1 pass defense from last season,” Moton wrote.

Despite improvements, Bills have one big concern

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker runs the ball against Buffalo Bills LB Dorian Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Moton praised the Bills overall, and seemed to be a fan of their moves this offseason, he also pointed out the one area where the Bills must improve if they want to reach their full potential.

“The Bills must figure out how to stop the run, but they're the best team in the AFC East.”

This isn’t exactly a shocking revelation as I recently wrote how their run defense was considered their most glaring weakness.

Buffalo finished 28th in rushing yards surrendered and were 31st in rushing touchdowns given up. Arguably no performance was worse than Week 11, when Buffalo had no answers for Sean Tucker. Fans likely still have nightmares about the backup running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills have faith that Jim Leonhard can get them on track and they’re putting a lot of pressure on him to deliver. Buffalo added help all along the defense, but their D-line remains largely the same, meaning their best hope for improvement lies in the scheme changes as well as the play-calling.

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