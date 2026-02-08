Former Bills WR Explains Surprising Reason He Left for Patriots

After a productive season with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, many were surprised when Mack Hollins tested the free agent market before he ended up signing with the New England Patriots.

Hollins’ re-signing with the Bills appeared to be a fit for both sides, as his contributions on offense and special teams made a big difference for Buffalo.

However, when speaking with The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski as the Patriots prepare for Super Bowl LX, the veteran WR explained why he decided to leave the Bills’ organization.

RELATED: Bills' Josh Allen announces who he's rooting for in Super Bowl LX

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Undervalued

Hollins led the Bills in touchdowns receiving last season, while also recording 22% of the team’s defensive snaps. But during this past offseason, negotiations between him and the Bills seemed to hit a roadblock before New England signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million deal. It’s the most money the 32-year-old has made based on average annual value since he entered the league.

With that said, if you ask Hollins, his choice to move on came down to more than money.

“There were parts of the organization that I don't think valued me anymore,” Hollins told Skurski as to why he left Buffalo for the Patriots. “That's life in this business. I don't have any fault for them. They were running a business over there the same way I'm running my business. It feels like they valued me more here, and it's been great. It's been a great run so far, and hopefully it can end the right way.”

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen responds to Stefon Diggs' honest comments at Super Bowl

Mack Hollins was a great fit for the Bills on and off the field during the 2024 season.



So why’d he leave for New England?



“There were parts of the organization that I don't think valued me anymore,” Hollins told me.



More from Super Bowl LX, @TBNSports:https://t.co/paiVxzwFRf — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) February 5, 2026

In joining the Patriots, Hollins has now played for six organizations throughout his career—the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, the Bills and New England.

“I chose wherever I went, outside of getting released in Philly and picked up by Miami,” Hollins added. “Every choice after that, I got to pick. I always was able to pick where I saw value and they saw value in me. I've learned over the years [to] chase that value. Don't go where the money is the best ... go where it feels the best, and you only learn what feels the best through trial and error.”

Hollins was a fan favorite in Buffalo, ingratiating himself with the fan base during a short stint in the Bills' red, white and blue. Still, with the team's former WR set to play for a bitter rival in Sunday’s Super Bowl, it won’t be easy for Bills fans to watch him take the field for the big game.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —